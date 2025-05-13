Pahalgam attack: J&K Police releases posters of 3 terrorists, offer 20 lakh bounty for information

Security agencies have launched a manhunt for three Pakistani terrorists suspected of orchestrating the April 22 Pahalgam attack, which killed 26 people, mostly tourists. Jammu and Kashmir police releases posters, announces bounty of ₹ 20 lakh on terrorists involved in Pahalgam attack(Screengrab from 'X' @PTI_News, @ANI)

Posters featuring the images of wanted terrorists have been displayed across multiple locations in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama district. The posters offer a reward of ₹20 lakh for credible information leading to the terrorists’ whereabouts and carry the slogan “Terror Free Kashmir.”

Authorities have assured that the identity of anyone providing information will be kept strictly confidential.

The three terrorists linked to the Pahalgam attack have been identified as Hussain Thoker from Anantnag, Ali Bhai (also known as Talha Bhai), and Hasim Musa (also known as Suleiman).

According to officials, Talha and Musa are believed to be Pakistan nationals, while Thoker is a local from Kashmir. All three are said to be members of the banned terror group Lashkar-e-Taiba.

Following the attack, Srinagar Police carried out searches at several locations across the city. The raids targeted the homes of individuals suspected of helping terrorists or working as Over Ground Workers (OGWs). These actions were part of ongoing investigations under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

Pahalgam terror attack

At least 26 people, including 25 Indian tourists and one Nepali national, were killed when terrorists opened fire in a scenic Baisaran meadow, located about six kilometres from Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir.

The Resistance Front (TRF), a proxy group of the LeT, claimed responsibility.

In retaliation, India launched Operation Sindoor on May 7, targeting nine terror camps located in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). Pakistan retaliated by striking military installations and civilian areas along the border. India answered with airstrikes on 11 Pakistani airbases, significantly weakening Islamabad’s offensive capability.

After several days of cross-border hostilities, both nations agreed to a ceasefire on May 10. However, India clarified that while military operations had paused, no diplomatic engagement with Pakistan was planned.