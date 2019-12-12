Focus on condition of your own minorities: MEA hits back at Pak PM Imran Khan
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
“Don’t think we need to respond to every statement of Pakistan PM. All his statements are unwarranted, he should rather pay attention to the condition of minorities in Pakistan than comment on internal matters of India,” MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said on Thursday during a press conference in New Delhi.
