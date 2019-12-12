e-paper
Thursday, Dec 12, 2019
Focus on condition of your own minorities: MEA hits back at Pak PM Imran Khan

india Updated: Dec 12, 2019 16:40 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Raveesh Kumar, spokesman for Indian Foreign Ministry, speaks during a media briefing in New Delhi.
Raveesh Kumar, spokesman for Indian Foreign Ministry, speaks during a media briefing in New Delhi.(REUTERS File)
         

“Don’t think we need to respond to every statement of Pakistan PM. All his statements are unwarranted, he should rather pay attention to the condition of minorities in Pakistan than comment on internal matters of India,” MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said on Thursday during a press conference in New Delhi.

