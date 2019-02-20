Pakistan bus made to drive over flag in Punjab by people protesting Pulwama attack

In a unique protest on Wednesday, a Pakistani bus was made to drive over the country’s flag on a highway near Amritsar to show anger against its army and government for supporting terrorist activities in India.

The cross-border bus ‘Sada-e-Sarhad’ of the Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation, which runs from Lahore to New Delhi and back, drove over the flag that had been spread on the highway by protesters from Amritsar’s Idiot Club.

“We held the protest, by putting the Pakistani flag on the road and making the Pakistani bus drive over it, to show solidarity with CRPF troopers killed in the Pulwama terror attack (on February 14). We wanted to send a clear message to the Pakistan government not to mess with India,” club president Rajinder Rikhi said.

The protest was only to convey a message to Pakistan and not to indulge in any violence, he added.

Punjab Police officials and personnel were also present at the spot.

The Pakistani bus driver did not stop or slow down the vehicle even after seeing the flag. Several other security and private vehicles also drove over the flag. The bus runs with a pilot and escort security along its 450-km long road journey in India. It passes through Punjab and Haryana before entering Delhi.

First Published: Feb 20, 2019 19:17 IST