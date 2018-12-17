Pakistan, communists to be blamed for lynch-mobs, says Tripura chief minister Biplab Deb

Lynch mobs are not part of indigenous Indian culture but came into being in India only because of the influence of Communists and Pakistan, Tripura chief minister, Biplab Deb said on Monday.

According to the CM, lynching by mobs is an “international conspiracy” and likened the phenomenon to the way the Congress Party has taken up the Rafale fighter plane issue.

“Where did mob lynching start? I have seen on a Pakistan-based website that it began there,” Deb said.

He demanded an apology from Congress president Rahul Gandhi, saying that he had misled the country and sold the nation in the name of politics.

“The Supreme Court has given its clarification (on the Rafale deal) and still Rahul Gandhi finds fault… I see an international conspiracy in the entire episode,” the Tripura CM said. “The nation has no benefit (in questioning the Rafale deal) so why is Gandhi speaking ill about the nation, when that’s the job of Pakistan?”

Deb then went on to take a dig at the Communists, from whom the BJP wrested control of Tripura earlier this year.

“India follows the culture of Atithi Devo Bhava and mob lynching never happened in India. Where a mob kills a person out of anger, that is done by Maoists. That is an outside practice. It is a Communist practice,” he asserted.

