Pak PM Shehbaz Sharif reacts to Indian Operation Sindoor strike against terror: 'We will...'

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday said that his country will retaliate after Indian armed forces dismantled nine terror camps in Pakistan and PoK under ‘Operation Sindoor’. Pakistan PM Shehnaz Sharif said his armed forces are capable of retaliation Pakistan will take revenge.(AFP)

Addressing his nation after India's precise strike on key terror headquarters associated with Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), and Hizbul Mujahideen, Shehbaz Sharif said his armed forces are capable of retaliation Pakistan will take revenge.

“Pakistan will take revenge. We will take this war to the end. My Pakistani people, for your safety, our army and our people. We will always be united. Pakistan is most affected by terrorism,” said Sharif.

Earlier in the day, Pakistan's top security body said the armed forces have been duly authorised to undertake retaliation "at a time, place, and manner of its choosing" to avenge the Indian military strikes.

India hits Pakistani terror camps under Operation Sindoor

Indian armed forces launched a high-precision military offensive -- ‘Operation Sindoor’ -- targeting nine key terror bases in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). These strikes were conducted between 1.05 am and 1.30 am on May 7. The Government of India said 26 were killed in the strikes at terror targets in Pakistan.

Addressing the country on Wednesday night, Shehbaz Sharif said, Pakistan will take revenge for every death... we will take this war to the end... my Pakistani people, for your safety, our army and our people... we will always be united... Pakistan is most affected by terrorism... we will win against our enemies... we will definitely fight against them and win."

The nine terror camps, which were targeted by Indian armed forces on Wednesday, include Muzaffarabad's Sawai Nala Camp and Syedna Belal Camp, Gulpur Camp, Abbas Camp, Barnala Camp, Sarjal Camp, Mehmoona Joya Camp, Markaz Taiba and Markaz Subhan in Bahawalpur.

After India's precise military operation, a National Security Council meeting was chaired by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and attended by cabinet ministers, chief ministers, all services chiefs and senior officers.

Pakistan described the strikes as "unprovoked” and an “unlawful act of war".

Pakistan also issued a statement saying that in consonance with Article 51 of the UN Charter, they reserve the right to respond, in self-defence, “at a time, place, and manner of its choosing” to avenge the Indian strikes.

Earlier, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif said Pakistan is ready to "wrap up" tensions with India if New Delhi de-escalates the situation.

Meanwhile, Pakistan also announced a 48-hour closure of its airspace for all air traffic after the strike. However, aviation authorities reopened the airspace after an eight-hour closure.