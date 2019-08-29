e-paper
Thursday, Aug 29, 2019

Pakistan’s statements on Kashmir ‘lies and deceit’, says India

india Updated: Aug 29, 2019 16:20 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
         

India on Thursday hit out at Pakistan for its unwarranted statements on Jammu and Kashmir, which New Delhi said is its “own internal matter”.

“We strongly condemn the recent statements by Pakistani leadership on matters internal to India. These are very irresponsible statements,”said MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar.

First Published: Aug 29, 2019 16:12 IST

