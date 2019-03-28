‘No terror camps at 22 locations shared by India’: Pakistan on Pulwama dossier

Pakistan has said it is investigating 54 people detained over the Pulwama suicide attack but claimed that no details linking them to the bombing have been found so far. The February 14 terror attack that killed 40 CRPF soldiers triggered a major stand-off between India and Pakistan.

A statement by the Pakistan Foreign Office said they have examined the “22 pin locations of alleged training camps shared by India and said no such camps exist”. “Pakistan is willing to allow visits, on request, to these locations,” the statement said.

India’s dossier had contained extensive evidence on JeM’s involvement in the bombing carried out by a 22-year-old man from Jammu and Kashmir. It also had information on JeM’s Pakistan-based chief Masood Azhar and other leaders of the banned terror group. The dossier was shared after Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan promised to act if “actionable evidence” was provided.

“All aspects of the information provided by India have been thoroughly examined including the ‘confessional’ video of Adil Dar, ‘claim’ of responsibility for the attack, WhatsApp and Telegram numbers used to share videos and messages in support of Pulwama attack, list of 90 individuals suspected of belonging to a proscribed organization and 22 pin locations of alleged training camps,” the Pakistan Foreign Office statement said.

Pakistan said service providers have been requested for data and a request for assistance from WhatsApp has also been made to the US government.

Read more| On Pulwama attack, Pakistan asks India for more evidence and information

Islamabad has sought more information and evidence from India to take forward cooperation in the investigation into the Pulwama attack.

Pakistan’s latest demand was similar to its response to the 2008 Mumbai attacks and the 2016 assault on Pathankot airbase, when Islamabad had sought more evidence from New Delhi.

First Published: Mar 28, 2019 10:59 IST