Pakistan shells forward areas along LoC in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch

Pakistan shells forward areas along LoC in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch

The shelling in Mankote sector was going on when last reports were received, but there was no report of any casualty, the spokesperson said.

india Updated: Aug 09, 2020 08:53 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar
Press Trust of India | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar
Jammu
An Indian Army soldier patrols on the fence near the India-Pakistan LoC in Chakan-da-Bagh area near Poonch.
An Indian Army soldier patrols on the fence near the India-Pakistan LoC in Chakan-da-Bagh area near Poonch. (Gurinder Osan/HT File Photo )
         

The Pakistan Army shelled mortars at forward areas along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district on Sunday morning, prompting retaliation by Indian Army, a defence spokesperson said.

The shelling in Mankote sector was going on when last reports were received, but there was no report of any casualty, the spokesperson said.

“At about 6.45 am, Pakistan Army initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing with small arms and shelling mortars along LoC in Mankote sector. Indian army retaliates befittingly,” the official added.

