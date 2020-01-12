Pakistan violates ceasefire along LoC in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch

india

Updated: Jan 12, 2020 01:42 IST

Pakistan resorted to unprovoked firing and mortar shelling along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Degwar sector of Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch on Saturday night, news agency ANI reported.

The Indian Army is retaliating to the ceasefire violation that was initiated by Pakistan at about 9:30 pm.

More details are awaited.