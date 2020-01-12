e-paper
Sunday, Jan 12, 2020
Pakistan violates ceasefire along LoC in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch

Pakistan violates ceasefire along LoC in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch

The Indian Army is retaliating to the ceasefire violation that was initiated by Pakistan at about 9:30 pm.

india Updated: Jan 12, 2020 01:42 IST
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Pakistan violated ceasefire along Degwar sector in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch on Saturday.
Pakistan violated ceasefire along Degwar sector in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch on Saturday. (ANI File Photo)
         

Pakistan resorted to unprovoked firing and mortar shelling along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Degwar sector of Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch on Saturday night, news agency ANI reported.

The Indian Army is retaliating to the ceasefire violation that was initiated by Pakistan at about 9:30 pm.

More details are awaited.

