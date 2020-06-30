e-paper
Home / India News / Pakistan violates ceasefire along LoC in Naugam sector of Jammu and Kashmir

Pakistan violates ceasefire along LoC in Naugam sector of Jammu and Kashmir

The Indian Army is retaliating the unprovoked firing by Pakistan, an official said.

india Updated: Jun 30, 2020 09:28 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar
Srinagar
The BSF personnel patrolling on the fence at International Border at Suchetgarh about 30 km from Jammu
Pakistani troops opened unprovoked fire towards Indian positions along the Line of Control (LoC) in Naugam sector of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday in violation of a ceasefire agreement, an army official said.

“On 30 Jun 2020, in the morning hours, Pakistan initiated an unprovoked ceasefire violation (CFV) along the LoC in Naugam sector (in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district) by firing mortars and other weapons,” the official said.

He said befitting response is being given to the Pakistani aggression.

There were no reports of any casualties so far.

