Pakistan violates ceasefire in J&K's Poonch sector, Indian Army responds

Pakistan on Tuesday violated ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir, indulging in unprovoked firing in Poonch sector, official sources said. File photo: Security personnel conducting a search operation in Poonch(PTI)

Indian Army retaliated to Pakistan ceasefire violation at Krishna Ghati Sector of Poonch, with the firing exchange having continued for 15 minutes, the above-mentioned sources said, adding that there were no report of any casualty.

This marks the first ceasefire violation since Operation Sindoor was launched by the Indian armed forces on May 7 in retaliation against the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, in which terrorists linked to Pakistan killed 26 people.

The previous breach of ceasefire happened in May amid military conflict between India and Pakistan. Pakistan Rangers initiated unprovoked firing on Border Security Force (BSF) posts on May 9 along the International Border in the Jammu sector late Friday night.

The May 10 incident prompted a swift and firm response from the BSF, India's border guarding force mandated to guard the 3,323 km India-Pakistan border.

In a statement, the BSF's Jammu division had confirmed that Indian forces responded in a "commensurate manner", causing significant damage to Pakistani posts and assets across the border.

"On 09 May 2025, from about 2100 hrs, Pakistan opened fire on BSF posts in the Jammu sector without any provocation. BSF is responding in commensurate manner causing widespread damage to posts and assets of Pakistan Rangers along the International Boundary. Our resolve to protect India's sovereignty is unshaken," BSF said in a statement.

India on May 7 launched Operation Sindoor, successfully targetting nine terror infrastructures in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). The operation was a response to the April 22 terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam, in which terrorists gunned down 26 people at the Baisaran meadow.

Pakistan unsuccessfully launched drones and missiles towards India after Operation Sindoor, sparking a military conflict which ended on May 10 after the Pakistani Director General of Military Operations (DGMO) reached out to the Indian counterpart.