Pakistani drone attack on Srinagar airport, Awantipora air base foiled

Pakistani drone attacks on Srinagar airport and Awantipora air base in south Kashmir were thwarted by India's air defence system on Friday night, reported PTI citing officials familiar with the matter. Pakistani drones were intercepted and blocked by India's air defence system(REUTERS)

This marks the second attempted attack launched by Pakistan's military amid escalating tensions between New Delhi and Islamabad.

Drones were sighted at 26 locations in India on Friday. The locations include Baramulla, Srinagar, Avantipora, Nagrota, Jammu, Ferozpur, Pathankot, Fazilka, Lalgarh Jatta, Jaisalmer, Barmer, Bhuj, Kuarbet and Lakhi Nala.

On Thursday, Pakistani armed forces had launched 300-400 drones against 36 locations in India, several of them being military installations.

Drones were also sighted in north Kashmir's Baramulla district, officials told PTI, stating that countermeasures had also been initiated.

Blasts heard, sirens sounded, blackouts enforced

Earlier in the evening on Friday, loud blasts were heard and sirens were sounded in the Jammu region. Several locations in Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab, Rajasthan and Haryana experienced blackouts as a security precaution.

Additionally, Pakistani drones were shot down in Jammu, Samba, Barmer, Pokhran, Ferozepur, Rajouri, Phalodi, Barmer, Jaisalmer, Gurdaspur, Hoshiarpur, Amritsar.

Pakistani shelling has also resumed along the border districts of Jammu and Kashmir in Uri, Kupwara and Poonch. This marks three days of heavy shelling across the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir leading to the loss of lives, injuries and damage to property for those living in border districts.

In Punjab's Firozpur, a Pakistani drone struck a residential area and injured a family, with one of them critically wounded.

In light of escalating tensions, the central government has extended its previous closure of 24 airports across India till 5:29 am on May 15.

Conflict has been brewing between neighbouring countries India and Pakistan after terrorists killed 26 civilians, mostly tourists, in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam.

As a retaliatory measure, India launched Operation Sindoor, and destroyed nine terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

