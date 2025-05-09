Pakistan used civilian planes as shield when it targeted India with drones

The Indian government accused Pakistan of endangering civilian lives by keeping its airspace open during a drone and missile attack launched against multiple Indian cities on Thursday night. Centre said Pakistan knew that India would launch a swift air defence response.(Reuters)

Addressing the media at a press briefing, Wing Commander Vyomika Singh said Pakistan conducted an unprovoked aerial assault on May 7 at approximately 8.30pm, targeting Indian territory with drones and missiles. Despite the aggression, Pakistan chose not to close its civilian airspace, a move India claims was a deliberate tactic to use commercial flights as shields against a potential counterstrike.

"Pakistan did not close its civil airspace despite launching a failed, unprovoked drone and missile attack on Indian cities," said Wing Commander Singh. "They are using civil airliners as a shield, knowing fully well that their actions would elicit a swift air defence response from India."

Track latest updates on India-Pakistan conflict here

Singh highlighted the dangers posed to both domestic and international flights operating in the vicinity of the International Border (IB) during the high-alert situation, particularly in the Punjab sector. During the briefing, the Indian Air Force (IAF) displayed radar data showing active civil aviation traffic over Pakistan, contrasting with India’s immediate and complete closure of its own airspace in the affected regions.

"The screenshot we just showed, sourced from the application FlightRadar24, clearly indicates that while India's airspace was cleared to ensure safety, civilian aircraft continued to fly between Karachi and Lahore, even as hostilities escalated," she noted.

India has condemned Pakistan’s actions as reckless and irresponsible, stressing that the lives of innocent passengers aboard international carriers were needlessly put at risk. Singh emphasized that the IAF exhibited “considerable restraint” in its response, choosing not to retaliate immediately to avoid jeopardizing civilian flights in Pakistani airspace.

Tensions between India and Pakistan escalated sharply on Thursday evening following a Pakistani drone and missile attack targeting regions in Jammu, Punjab, and Rajasthan. The attempted strike which was confimed to be of Pakistani origin by the Ministry of Defence later was intercepted by Indian air defence systems, triggered blackouts, air raid sirens in several cities, and the suspension of the IPL match underway in Dharamshala, Himachal Pradesh.