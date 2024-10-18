Pakistani nationals held in Bengaluru got instructions from London: Police

A group of Pakistani nationals arrested by Jigani police for residing illegally in Bengaluru were found to have been receiving instructions from a contact in London, police said, adding that investigations have revealed that the accused were primarily involved in spreading religious teachings under the guidance of Mehdi Foundation International (MFI). Between September 29 and October 3, police arrested 18 Pakistani nationals, all reportedly affiliated with MFI. (Fiel photo)

Jigani police inspector BS Manjunath said: "During investigations, it emerged that the arrested people were members of the Sufi sect, and their primary focus was on religious propagation. So far, no links to terrorist activities have been found."

He further said that the group’s operations centered on preaching from their residences, with their activities guided by instructions from a London-based contact. “They acted as agents, operating under advice relayed from a contact in London. The police are currently working to determine the extent of this network,” he added.

The authorities have uncovered evidence of overseas funding supporting the group’s activities, with multiple bank accounts linked to the accused already seized for scrutiny. “We discovered that funds were transferred from abroad, likely by relatives or affiliates outside India. This reinforces the theory of an organized network with overseas connections. We also found that MFI CEO Younus AlGohar was aware of the religious activities being conducted in India and was providing instructions,” Manjunath said.

One of the key accused among the arrested has been identified as Parvez Ahmed, based in Uttar Pradesh, who is believed to have coordinated the group’s activities, he said. Under Ahmed’s leadership, the arrested Pakistani nationals held regular meetings, following guidance from their London-based contact.

The Jigani police have initiated contact with the Pakistani embassy through the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO) and have sent a letter to begin the process of deporting the arrested people back to Pakistan.

Bengaluru Rural police, which is leading the investigation, have collaborated with intelligence agencies to determine whether similar operations were being conducted in other parts of India. Their focus is on understanding the broader scope of the network beyond Bengaluru, Manjunath added.