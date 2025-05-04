Pakistani PM says response to Indian provocation was ‘responsible, measured’

Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday stated that Pakistan's response to alleged provocations by India were “responsible and measured,” in the wake of the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam, reported PTI. Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif stated that the country had responded to India's alleged provocations in a responsible way.(HT_PRINT)

Sharif, in conversation with Turkey's ambassador Dr Irfan Neziroglu, said, “despite India’s provocative actions following the Pahalgam incident, Pakistan’s response was responsible and measured”.

He added that Pakistan had always condemned terrorism in every shape and form. However, he claimed that India had falsely linked the country to the Pahalgam terror attack and had presented no evidence to support this theory.

Shehbaz Sharif further alleged that India has “yet to respond to Pakistan’s offer to have a credible, transparent and neutral international investigation to ascertain the facts behind the Pahalgam incident”.

During his conversation with Turkey's ambassador to Pakistan, he stated that the country would fully cooperate with an international investigation and would like Turkey to join it.

He also welcomed Turkey's support to Pakistan and underlined the historic, deep-rooted, and time-tested brotherly relations between the two countries.

Indo-Pak relations after the Pahalgam terror attack

On April 22, in the Baisaran meadow in Jammu and Kashmir, a terrorist attack led to the loss of 26 civilians, mostly tourists, and caused several people to be injured as well.

Following the terror attack, India announced a series of measures in response to Pakistan's support for cross-border terrorism.

These included the suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty, closing the Integrated Check Post at Attari, and reducing the staffing of High Commissions.

The Union government also cancelled all types of visas granted to Pakistani nationals and ordered them to leave by April 30. India also closed its airspace for flights operated by Pakistan airlines.

In retaliation, Pakistan also announced the suspension of all trade with India, and barred Indian airlines from using its airspace.

Pakistani forces have also been violating ceasefire along the border for several days.