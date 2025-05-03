‘I am not defence expert, but PM Modi’s body language…': Sanjay Raut takes ‘war’ dig amid tension over Pahalgam attack

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut on Saturday launched a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi for campaigning in Bihar and attending the WAVES Summit in Mumbai while the Centre was gearing up to respond to Pakistan in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack. Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut is addressing workers of the party in Mumbai. (Praful Gangurde /HT file)

Sanjay Raut also sought Union home minister Amit Shah's resignation for a "security lapse", news agency PTI reported.

Follow Pahalgam attack news live updates

Terrorists gunned down 26 people, mostly tourists, in Baisaran near Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam on April 22.

The Sena UBT leader told reporters, "A big massacre took place in Kashmir. Our Prime Minister said Pakistan would be taught a lesson, but just days later, he was in Mumbai, spending nine hours with Bollywood celebrities. He also campaigned in Bihar and inaugurated a port belonging to Gautam Adani (in Kerala)."

ALSO READ | India's 7 big decisions against Pakistan in 2 days after Pahalgam terror attack

The prime minister on Thursday attended the inauguration of the first World Audio Visual and Entertainment Summit (WAVES) in Mumbai.

Further, Raut also alleged that PM Modi's body language did not reflect the seriousness that someone preparing to give a stern response to Pakistan would have. "While he is in a 'khush mijaaz' (cheerful) mood, we are worried about how to respond to Pakistan," he added.

Sena UBT leader referred to fighter planes drills that took place in the nation and remarked that with neighbours like China and Pakistan, flying exercises and drills are routine in India.

"I am not a defence expert, but looking at the PM's body language, it doesn't seem like he's preparing for war," he claimed.

India's big steps against Pak

However, PM Modi has been taking big steps against Pakistan following the terror attack in Pahalgam. Starting from punitive actions against Islamabad, including the suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty, closing of the integrated check post at Attari border, and sending back all Pakistani citizens.

The prime minister vowed stern action against the perpetrators of the terror attack and said that India will "pursue the terrorists to the end of the earth".

"India's spirit will never be broken by terrorism. Terrorism will not go unpunished,” he added.

PM Modi also gave complete operational freedom to the armed forces to determine the mode, targets, and timing of India's response to the Pahalgam terrorist attack. "It is our national resolve to deliver a crushing blow to terrorism," he affirmed.

Raut demands Shah's resignation

Meanwhile, in response to the possibility of India affording a war, Raut said that it was not the opposition but, the BJP that used the war rhetoric. "At the all-party meeting, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh spoke about entering Pakistan and wiping them out. Amit Shah said 'chun chun ke marenge'. Who is stopping you?" he asked.

The Sena UBT leader also accused Amit Shah over the Pahalgam attack and other terror incidents that have taken place in Kashmir over the past decade.

"For every terror attack and killing in Kashmir in the last 10 years, Shah is responsible. Why the PM continues to retain him is a mystery. His resignation must be sought. I pity the opposition. They should have demanded his (Shah's) resignation first before offering support," he said.

He further claimed that Shah admitted to security lapse in Kashmir, adding that if he admits to shortcoming, then there must also be consequences.

"Even if a discussion is held in Parliament, the government will not allow the opposition to speak on the Pahalgam attack," Raut claimed.

Two days ago, home minister Amit Shah also warned terrorists that they should not think they have won the war. He affirmed that the war is not yet over, and that the country will take revenge on all terrorists.

He further stated that the Narendra Modi-led NDA government is resolved to uproot terrorism from the country and emphasized that it will be accomplished.

“...If someone, by doing a cowardly attack, thinks that it is their big victory, then understand one thing, this is the Narendra Modi government, no one will be spared. It is our resolve to uproot terrorism from every inch of this country and it will be accomplished,” the home minister stated.