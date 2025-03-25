Menu Explore
Pakistani woman infiltrated into India handed over to Pakistan

PTI |
Mar 25, 2025 11:07 PM IST

Humra was handed over safely to Pakistani Rangers by the BSF from the border area of Anupgarh

A Pakistani woman who infiltrated into India and was caught by the Border Security Force (BSF) in Rajasthan's Sriganganagar district last week was handed over to the Pakistani Rangers on Tuesday on humanitarian grounds , officials said.

The Pakistani woman was caught by the Border Security Force (BSF) in Rajasthan's Sriganganagar.(HT Photo)
The Pakistani woman was caught by the Border Security Force (BSF) in Rajasthan's Sriganganagar.(HT Photo)

Humra was handed over safely to Pakistani Rangers by the BSF from the border area of Anupgarh, keeping in view the humanitarian aspect, an official statement said.

She crossed the Indo-Pak border on March 17 near the Anupgarh area of Sriganganagar and was caught by the BSF and handed over to the local police.

Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News at Hindustan Times.
Follow Us On