Pakistan's Danish Kaneria breaks silence amid Indian citizenship buzz: 'CAA is already…'

Former Pakistan cricketer Danish Kaneria on Saturday broke his silence on criticism over his comments on India and allegations that he was seeking Indian citizenship.

In a lengthy post on X, Danish Kaneria said he was grateful for the love he received from Pakistan’s people but also recounted facing “deep discrimination” and “attempts of forced conversion” during his cricketing career.

“Lately, I have seen many people questioning me, asking why I do not speak about Pakistan, why I comment on Bharat’s internal matters, and some even alleging that I do all this for Bharatiya citizenship. I feel it is important to set the record straight,” Kaneria posted on X.

The former leg-spinner said while Pakistan was his “Janmabhoomi” (birth land), India was his “Matrubhumi” (motherland), describing the country as “the land of my ancestors” and “like a temple” to him.

“Regarding Bharat and its citizenship, let me be absolutely clear. Pakistan may be my Janmabhoomi, but Bharat, the land of my ancestors, is my Matrubhumi. For me, Bharat is like a temple. At present, I have no plans to seek Bharatiya citizenship,” he said.

Kaneria added that the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, or CAA, already provides a framework for those like him, if they ever choose to apply for Indian citizenship.

“If in the future someone like me chooses to do so, the CAA is already in place for people like us,” he wrote, dismissing claims that his views were politically motivated or aimed at securing Indian nationality.

The former cricketer, who has been vocal on social and political issues on social media, said he would “continue to stand for dharma” and “expose the anti-nationals and pseudo-secularists who are damaging our ethos and attempting to divide our society".

Responding to those concerned about his safety, Kaneria said he was “safe and happy” with his family. “With the blessings of Prabhu Shri Ram, I am safe and happy with my family. My fate rests in the hands of Lord Ram. Jai Shri Ram,” he concluded.

Kaneria, one of the few Hindu players to have represented Pakistan, has frequently alleged religious discrimination during his time with the national team.

He played 61 Tests and 18 ODIs for Pakistan between 2000 and 2010 before being banned for life by the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) in a spot-fixing case.