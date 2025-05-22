'Pakistan's Rahim Yar Khan airbase in ICU': PM Narendra Modi's strong speech on Operation Sindoor | Top quotes

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said Pakistan's Rahim Yar Khan airbase is in the ICU because of India's precision airstrikes during Operation Sindoor. Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a rally in Bikaner (PMO)

Speaking at a rally in Bikaner, Rajasthan, the prime minister said India's swift response forced Pakistan "on its knees."

Rajasthan's Bikaner was one of the border towns where Pakistan drones were thwarted from May 7 to 9 amid escalating tensions between New Delhi and Islamabad.

PM Modi at Bikaner | Top quotes