'Pakistan's Rahim Yar Khan airbase in ICU': PM Narendra Modi's strong speech on Operation Sindoor | Top quotes
May 22, 2025 01:31 PM IST
PM Narendta Modi's address comes from Bikaner in Rajasthan, which was one of the border towns where Pakistan drones were thwarted
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said Pakistan's Rahim Yar Khan airbase is in the ICU because of India's precision airstrikes during Operation Sindoor.
Speaking at a rally in Bikaner, Rajasthan, the prime minister said India's swift response forced Pakistan "on its knees."
Rajasthan's Bikaner was one of the border towns where Pakistan drones were thwarted from May 7 to 9 amid escalating tensions between New Delhi and Islamabad.
PM Modi at Bikaner | Top quotes
- PM Modi said the government had given a "free hand" to all three armed forces after the Pahalgam terror attack of April 22. “Pakistan was forced to its knees by our three armed forces”
- "Pakistan couldn't destroy the airbase here. Not far from here is Pakistan's Rahim Yar Khan airbase which is in ICU because of India's airstrikes," Modi said.
- “After the airstrike, I came to Churu and said, 'I swear on this soil, I will not let my country be destroyed, I will not let my country bow down'. Today, from the soil of Rajasthan, I want to tell the countrymen, Those who had set out to wipe off the vermilion have been reduced to dust. Those who shed the blood of Hindustan have been accounted for every drop today. Those who thought that India would remain silent are hiding in their homes today. Those who were proud of their weapons are buried under a pile of rubble today.”
- "In response to the attack on April 22, we destroyed 9 major terrorist hideouts in just 22 minutes... The enemies of the nation and the world have now seen what happens when vermilion (sindoor) turns into gunpowder...".
- "Pakistan can never win in a direct fight with India. Hence, it uses terrorism as a weapon against India. This went on for decades after independence... Pakistan spread terrorism, killed innocent people, and created an environment of terror.. But, Pakistan forgot one thing, now the servant of Mother India, Modi, is standing here with pride. Modi's mind is cold, but his blood is hot. In Modi's veins, not blood, but hot Sindoor flows."
- “If Pakistan continues to export terrorists, it will be left begging for every penny. Pakistan will not get a single drop of water that belongs to India. Playing with the blood of Indians will cost Pakistan dearly. This is India's resolve, and no power in the world can deter us from this commitment,” said Modi, adding that there will be no trade or talks with Pakistan and if talks take place, they will focus on Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.
Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today and Latest News, with including Mumbai Weather Today on Hindustan Times.
Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today and Latest News, with including Mumbai Weather Today on Hindustan Times.
News / India News / 'Pakistan's Rahim Yar Khan airbase in ICU': PM Narendra Modi's strong speech on Operation Sindoor | Top quotes
SHARE
Copy