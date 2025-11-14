Search
Panic in Mumbai after suspicious bag spotted outside CST station. Then this happens

ByHT News Desk
Published on: Nov 14, 2025 05:22 pm IST

Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) team arrived at the CSMT Mumbai for a thorough check after a suspicious red bag was found, causing panic among public.

Panic struck the Chhatarapati Shivaji Terminus bus depot in Mumbai on Friday after a suspicious bag was found, prompting authorities to empty the area. This comes just days after at least 10 people were killed and several others injured in a high-intensity explosion near Delhi's iconic Red Fort on Monday.

The red-coloured bag was spotted at 4:45 PM at CSTM Mumbai, which led to people being asked to vacate the bus depot.(HT/Raju Shinde)
The red-coloured bag was spotted at 4:45 PM at CSTM Mumbai, which led to people being asked to vacate the bus depot.(HT/Raju Shinde)

A Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) team arrived at the CSMT for a thorough check, a police official told PTI.

The red-coloured bag was spotted at 4:45 PM, which led to people being asked to vacate the bus depot. However, nothing suspicious was found in the bag, and the alarm turned out to be a hoax.

Maharashtra, including Mumbai, has been on a high alert after the Delhi Red Fort blast that rocked the national capital on Monday evening. Even before that, a big “white collar” terror module was busted by the authorities across Haryana, Jammu and Kashmir, and Uttar Pradesh.

Several doctors, allegedly linked to the Jaish-e-Mohammad module, were arrested, and around 3,000 kilograms of ammonium nitrate were seized from Faridabad.

