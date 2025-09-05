‘PAN-PAN’: Delhi-Indore AI Express plane lands safely after mid-air 'oil filter’ issue

The pilot of an Indore-bound Air India Express flight from Delhi, carrying 161 passengers, made a “PAN-PAN” call on Friday after the aircraft suffered a mid-air engine fault. Despite the scare, the plane landed safely at its destination with a 20-minute delay. The Indore-bound Air India Express plane, carrying 161 passengers, landed safely at Devi Ahilyabai Holkar airport. (Reuters/Representative Image)

An official told PTI that the “PAN-PAN” call was issued to indicate a non-life-threatening emergency. Flight IX 1028 subsequently landed safely at Indore’s Devi Ahilyabai Holkar Airport, and all passengers were reported safe.

Indore airport director Vipinkant Seth said, “After receiving information about a technical fault in one of the engines of the Air India Express plane from Delhi, we took all necessary precautions. The aircraft landed at Indore airport at 9.55 am, whereas its scheduled arrival was 9.35 am.”

ALSO READ | Air India Express flight from Vijayawada to Bengaluru cancelled after bird hit

Seth added that the pilot sent the “PAN-PAN” signal to Air Traffic Control (ATC), after which fire and medical support were arranged at the airport as per standard operating procedure.

An Air India Express spokesperson said, “Due to a suspected oil filter issue during descent into Indore, the crew followed standard operating procedures and landed safely. Our pilots are well trained to take such precautionary measures.”

The spokesperson clarified that it was not an emergency landing, but the pilot had requested a priority landing from ATC.

“PAN-PAN,” a globally recognised signal in maritime and aviation communication, indicates an urgent situation that requires assistance but is not immediately life-threatening. When a pilot makes a PAN-PAN call, it signals that the flight crew needs prompt support from ATC or ground services.

In a similar incident, a Delhi to Indore Air India flight had returned to its origin airport shortly after take-off due to a fire indication for the right engine.

An airline spokesperson had said that while the pilot had initially issued a MAYDAY call to ATC, it was later downgraded to a PAN-PAN to indicate urgency rather than emergency.

Air India clarified that the plane did not make an emergency landing at Delhi, saying that the cockpit crew chose to shut down the engine and return to the capital as per standard procedure.

AI2913, an A320 neo aircraft, landed back in Delhi after being airborne for more than 30 minutes.

MAYDAY call is globally recognised as a life-threatening emergency alert made via radio communication.