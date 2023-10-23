Parag Desai death: What happened on October 15?

Parag Desai, the executive director of Wagh Bakri Tea Group, died at a hospital in Gujarat on Monday. He had suffered head injuries after a fall on October 15. Here's what happened on the day. Parag Desai, executive director of Wagh Bakri, died on October 22 at the age of 49.

Desai, 50, had suffered severe brain hemorrhage after he hit his head on a hard surface. The incident took place outside his house on October 15.

He was taking a walk outside his residence when he was attacked by stray dogs. He fell down while trying to ward off dogs.

He immediately suffered a brain hemorrhage and fainted.

He was immediately shifted to a private hospital. He was later shifted to another hospital where he underwent brain surgery, reported PTI.

He was kept under observation. He passed away on Sunday at 7 pm.

Parag Desai was the son of Rajesh Desai. He was an executive director on the board of the company. He had completed his MBA from America's Long Island University. He played a crucial role in improving the company's turnover.

His company's turnover is ₹2000 crore.

"Desai fell and suffered a brain haemorrhage, and fainted. He was immediately shifted to a private hospital, and from there to another hospital where he underwent brain surgery," a person close to the Desai family told PTI.

