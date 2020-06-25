e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 25, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Parel: Massive fire breaks out at Raghuvanshi Mills

Parel: Massive fire breaks out at Raghuvanshi Mills

india Updated: Jun 25, 2020 14:59 IST
Sagar Pillai
Sagar Pillai
Hindustantimes
         

Mumbai: A fire broke out at a vacant three-storey commercial building at Raghuvanshi Mills in Lower Parel on Thursday.

However, nobody has been injured.

Lower Parel was the third fire incident reported on Thursday morning, when the blaze occurred at around 9:28 am.

Eight fire engines and six jumbo tankers were pressed into the service. The fire fighting operation is still on. The intensity level of the fire is three.

“The offices in the building, where the fire broke out, have been shut for long. Fortunately, no injuries have been reported. The Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB) officials are suspecting a short-circuit since the building was lying vacant. They are trying to find the exact spot, where the fire first broke out, as heavy smoke has spread to all the three floors,” said Kishori Pednekar, mayor, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

Prabhat Rahangdale, chief fire officer, MFB, said thermal imaging camera is being used to ascertain the exact spot, where the fire broke out.

On Thursday, two separate incidents of fire were reported from Andheri and Nariman Point in the city, but nobody was injured.

Both these blazes were put out by Thursday noon, MFB authorities said.

top news
Pending Class 10 exams cancelled, Class 12 students have options:CBSE to SC
Pending Class 10 exams cancelled, Class 12 students have options:CBSE to SC
VVIP chopper scam: ED raids on Shravan Gupta part of hunt for ‘real beneficiaries’
VVIP chopper scam: ED raids on Shravan Gupta part of hunt for ‘real beneficiaries’
‘I salute those who defended democracy during Emergency’: PM
‘I salute those who defended democracy during Emergency’: PM
LIVE: 88 new cases take Assam’s Covid-19 tally to 6,370
LIVE: 88 new cases take Assam’s Covid-19 tally to 6,370
China’s dragon act on LAC to be decoded by General Naravane in high-level meet today
China’s dragon act on LAC to be decoded by General Naravane in high-level meet today
‘Anyone found selling Ramdev’s Covid-19 medicine will face action’: Rajasthan minister
‘Anyone found selling Ramdev’s Covid-19 medicine will face action’: Rajasthan minister
‘Delhi passed on him’: Reason behind Daredevils not picking Kohli in 2008
‘Delhi passed on him’: Reason behind Daredevils not picking Kohli in 2008
Assam floods: 38,000 people affected, Brahmaputra continues to swell
Assam floods: 38,000 people affected, Brahmaputra continues to swell
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveHaryana Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 Cases IndiaGeneral NaravaneAssam HS Result 2020 Topper List

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In