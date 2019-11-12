Parents burn alive son who harassed them, say police

india

Updated: Nov 13, 2019 00:30 IST

A couple allegedly set their 42-year-old son on fire as he used to regularly harass them for property in Telangana’s Warangal (Rural) district on Tuesday, police said.

The deceased, Kadari Mahesh Chandra, was an alcoholic, police said.

The accused have been identified as K Prabhakar and his wife, Vimala.

Damera sub-inspector of police U Bhaskar Reddy said that Chandra, a labourer, had been harassing his parents to part with his share of their property for some time. “Every day, he used to come home in an inebriated condition and beat up his parents, wife and children, a daughter in Class 12 and a son in Class 7. Unable to bear his harassment, his wife left for her parents’ house along with her children two months ago,” Reddy said.

According to police, at around 7 pm on Tuesday, Chandra came home in an inebriated condition and picked up quarrel with his parents. “Frustrated with him, Prabhakar and Vimala tied his hands, doused him with petrol and set him ablaze. He died within minutes,” Reddy said.

Police have taken the parents into custody. “We have shifted the body to the local government hospital for post-mortem. Right now, we are questioning the parents and are yet to register the case,” Reddy said.