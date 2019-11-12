e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 13, 2019-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Wednesday, Nov 13, 2019

Parents burn alive son who harassed them, say police

According to police, at around 7 pm on Tuesday, Chandra came home in an inebriated condition and picked up quarrel with his parents. “Frustrated with him, Prabhakar and Vimala tied his hands, doused him with petrol and set him ablaze. He died within minutes,” police said.

india Updated: Nov 13, 2019 00:30 IST
Srinivasa Rao Apparasu
Srinivasa Rao Apparasu
Hindustan Times, Hyderabad
A couple allegedly set their 42-year-old son on fire as he used to regularly harass them for property in Telangana.
A couple allegedly set their 42-year-old son on fire as he used to regularly harass them for property in Telangana. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
         

A couple allegedly set their 42-year-old son on fire as he used to regularly harass them for property in Telangana’s Warangal (Rural) district on Tuesday, police said.

The deceased, Kadari Mahesh Chandra, was an alcoholic, police said.

The accused have been identified as K Prabhakar and his wife, Vimala.

Damera sub-inspector of police U Bhaskar Reddy said that Chandra, a labourer, had been harassing his parents to part with his share of their property for some time. “Every day, he used to come home in an inebriated condition and beat up his parents, wife and children, a daughter in Class 12 and a son in Class 7. Unable to bear his harassment, his wife left for her parents’ house along with her children two months ago,” Reddy said.

According to police, at around 7 pm on Tuesday, Chandra came home in an inebriated condition and picked up quarrel with his parents. “Frustrated with him, Prabhakar and Vimala tied his hands, doused him with petrol and set him ablaze. He died within minutes,” Reddy said.

Police have taken the parents into custody. “We have shifted the body to the local government hospital for post-mortem. Right now, we are questioning the parents and are yet to register the case,” Reddy said.

tags
top news
Indian Army’s M777 regiment to get 3 made-in-India guns
Indian Army’s M777 regiment to get 3 made-in-India guns
Centre’s detailed security planning ensured peace post-Ayodhya verdict
Centre’s detailed security planning ensured peace post-Ayodhya verdict
Donations received by BJP 3 times of what other national parties secured
Donations received by BJP 3 times of what other national parties secured
Supreme Court verdict on plea to bring CJI office under RTI today
Supreme Court verdict on plea to bring CJI office under RTI today
President’s Rule twist to Maharashtra post-poll potboiler
President’s Rule twist to Maharashtra post-poll potboiler
Despite fee waiver, only 700 reach Pakistan by Kartarpur corridor
Despite fee waiver, only 700 reach Pakistan by Kartarpur corridor
Behind Maharashtra delay, Sharad Pawar’s cautious approach to seal the pact
Behind Maharashtra delay, Sharad Pawar’s cautious approach to seal the pact
Is ‘BJP option’ over for Shiv Sena? Watch Uddhav Thackeray’s reaction
Is ‘BJP option’ over for Shiv Sena? Watch Uddhav Thackeray’s reaction
trending topics
Kapil DevShiv SenaWhatsAppOnion pricesAmitabh BachchanSamsung Galaxy S11Ranveer SinghAyushmann KhurranaJNUGuru Nanak Jayanti QuotesHyderabad Train Accident

don't miss

latest news

India News