Parliament: Congress moves suspension notice in LS to discuss farm laws repeal, MSP

At least three members of the Congress on Monday, the first day of Parliament’s Winter Session, moved adjournment notices in the Lok Sabha to discuss various issues related to the Centre’s three contentious farm laws. The bill to repeal the laws was passed by the government without any discussion amid Opposition uproad.

Some of the key demands of the Congress included a discussion on minimum support price (MSP) and creation of a record of farmers who lost their lives during the year-long agitation against the three laws.

Leader of the Congress in the Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury moved a notice for suspension of Question Hour in the House and sought a discussion on the MSP issue.

“I want to move the following motion before taking up the question of the hour. That the Question Hour be suspended today to take up a discussion, requesting the Government to declare Minimum Support Price for all crops, backed by legal guarantee,” read a letter Chowdhury wrote to the Lok Sabha Secretary General.

Another Congress MP, Manish Tewari, moved an adjournment notice in the lower House and demanded a discussion on the formation of a record of farmers who had reportedly died during the agitations against the three laws.

“The government has in a reply to the Parliament stated that it has not kept track of farmers who lost their lives in the agitation. The government should create a record of farmers who lost their lives protesting the farm laws and give compensation to their families. Sir, I wish to raise this grave matter of disregard for the lives of farmers by the government,” Tewari wrote in his letter.

MP Manickam Tagore moved an adjournment notice making similar demands for repealing the three farms laws and compensation for farmers who lost their lives. He said he wanted to move the notice “to direct the government to initiate repealing of three farm laws and to announce compensation for the families of 700 farmers who had died during the last one year while they were in agitation on the Delhi border.”