LIVE BLOG

Parliament live updates: Trinamool MPs stage dharna outside Parliament House

Parliament Session Live Updates: The Jammu and Kashmir Reservation (Amendment) Bill, 2019 and Aadhaar and Other Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2019 are likely to be introduced in the Lok Sabha today. Follow live updates

By HT Correspondent | Jun 24, 2019 10:46 IST
highlights

Both the Houses of Parliament will take up the Motion of Thanks on the President’s address on Monday. President Ram Nath Kovind had addressed the joint sitting of both Houses on June 20.

Newly appointed BJP working president J P Nadda will open the debate in the Rajya Sabha, while Union minister Pratap Chandra Sarangi will lead the charge in the Lok Sabha.

The Jammu and Kashmir Reservation (Amendment) Bill, 2019 and Aadhaar and Other Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2019 are likely to be introduced in the Lok Sabha today. The Parliament session will continue till 26th of July.

10:40 am IST

Aadhar and Other Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2019 in Lok Sabha today

Union law minister Ravi Shankar Prasad is expected to table the Aadhaar and Other Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2019. It will replace an ordinance issued in March and proposes stiff penalties for violation of norms. The Bill also proposes giving a child an option to exit from the biometric ID programme on attaining 18 years of age.

10:35 am IST

J&K Reservation (Amendment) Bill, 2019 in Lok Sabha today

Union Home minister Amit Shah will today table the Jammu and Kashmir Reservation (Amendment) Bill, 2019 . The bill proposes to give reservation in educational institutions and government jobs to those living within 10km of the International Border in Jammu, on a par with people living along the Line of Control in Kashmir.

10:27 am IST

Trinamool MPs to stage dharna outside Parliament House

To raise the issue of “NO to EVMs, YES to paper ballots”, Trinamool Congress MPs will today stage dharna in front of statue of Mahatma Gandhi in the Parliament.

10:25 am IST

Amit Shah’s maiden bill in Parliament today

Union home minister Amit Shah is expected to table the Jammu and Kashmir Reservation (Amendment) Bill, 2019, which allows amendments in the Jammu and Kashmir Reservation Act, 2004 to bring residents of areas adjoining International Border (IB) within the ambit of reservation on a par with persons living in areas adjoining Actual Line of Control (ALoC). Extending the benefits of reservation to the residents along the IB has been a long pending demand and is expected to benefit over 3 million residents.

