Parliament Live updates: Indian Medical Council (Amendment)Bill in Lok Sabha today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday thanked all the parties for supporting the Jammu and Kashmir Reservation (Amendment) Bill and extension of President Rule in the state by six months.

Taking to Twitter, Modi said, “Both Houses of Parliament unanimously passed two important bills pertaining to Jammu and Kashmir. These bills were passed after rich debates, enriched by the participation of MPs across party lines. I thank all parties for their support. Such bipartisan support is gladdening.”

Indian Medical Council (Amendment)Bill is likely to be taken up for discussion in the Lok Sabha today.

Follow live updates here:

11:50 am IST Bill to amend Dentists Act 1948 to be table in Lok Sabha Another Bill to amend the Dentists Act 1948 will also be introduced in Lok Sabha today, according to the day’s List of Business. The Bill would help restructure the Dental Councils and the representation of Central government members and elected members would no longer be made mandatory in the Dental Councils, the Union Cabinet had said earlier.





11:30 am IST Indian Medical Council (Amendment)Bill in Lok Sabha today The Lok Sabha is likely to pass the Indian Medical Council (Amendment Bill), 2019, which is aimed at bringing in transparency, accountability and quality in the governance of medical education in the country. Once cleared, the Bill will allow for supersession of the Indian Medical Council for a period of two years during which a board of governors will run the scam-tainted regulatory body for medical education. The Bill, which proposes to further amend the Indian Medical Council Act, 1956, had lapsed in the 16th Lok Sabha.





11:15 am IST Debate on poll reforms in Rajya Sabha tomorrow Debate on poll reforms in Rajya Sabha tomorrow. The motion is backed by 14 opposition parties. After the election, this is the first issue that brings so many opposition parties together.



