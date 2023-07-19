Parliament monsoon session: 31 bills likely to be taken up. See list

The union government is likely to discuss a total of 31 bills in the monsoon session of Parliament that starts from July 20, including bills that have already been introduced in the lower house and have been referred to joint committees. According to a list accessed by the news agency ANI, the data protection bill is a part of the Centre's agenda. New Delhi, India - July 24, 2017: arrives at the parliament building during the Monsoon session at Parliament House in New Delhi, India, on Monday, July 24, 2017. (Photo by Raj K Raj/ Hindustan Times) (Raj K Raj/HT PHOTO)

However, all eyes will be on the Government of the National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Ordinance, 2023 bill - which has been severely criticised by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government.

On Wednesday, an all-party meeting was held for the smooth conduct of the monsoon session, with an attendance of 34 parties and 44 leaders, said Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi.

The monsoon session of the Parliament will conclude on August 11.

Here is the full list of 31 bills that are likely to be taken up in the Parliament monsoon session:

The Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023 (To replace ordinance) The Cinematograph (Amendment) Bill, 2019 The DNA Technology (Use and Application) Regulation Bill, 2019 The Mediation Bill, 2021 The Biological Diversity (Amendment) Bill, 2022 The Multi-State Cooperative Societies (Amendment) Bill, 2022 The Repealing and Amending Bill, 2022 The Jan Vishwas (Amendment of Provisions) Bill, 2023 The Forest (Conservation) Amendment Bill, 2023 The Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order (Third Amendment) Bill, 2022 (With respect to the state of Himachal Pradesh) The Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order (Fifth Amendment) Bill, 2022 (with respect to the state of Chhattisgarh) The Postal Services Bill, 2023

13. The National Cooperative University Bill, 2023

14. The Ancient Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains (Amendment) Bill, 2023

15. The Digital Personal Data Protection Bill, 2023

16. The International Monetary Fund and Bank Bill, 2023

17. The Provisional Collection of Taxes Bill, 2023

18. The National Dental Commission Bill, 2023

19. The National Nursing and Midwifery Commission Bill, 2023

20. The Drugs, Medical Devices, and Cosmetics Bill, 2023

21. The Registration of Births and Deaths (Amendment) Bill, 2023

22. The Jammu and Kashmir Reservation (Amendment) Bill, 2023

23. The Cinematograph (Amendment) Bill, 2023

24. The Press and Registration of Periodicals Bill, 2023

25. The Advocates (Amendment) Bill, 2023

26. The Mines and Mineral (Development and Regu

27. The Railways (Amendment) Bill, 2023

28. The National Research Foundation Bill, 2023

29. The Constitution (Jammu and Kashmir) Scheduled Castes Order (Amendment) Bill, 2023

30. The Constitution (Scheduled Castes) Order (Amendment) Bill, 2023

31. The Constitution (Jammu and Kashmir) Scheduled Tribes Order (Amendment) Bill, 2023