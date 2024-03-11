 Parliament security breach case: Delhi Police granted more time to finish probe | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
News / India News / Parliament security breach case: Delhi Police granted more time to complete probe

Parliament security breach case: Delhi Police granted more time to complete probe

ANI |
Mar 11, 2024 05:01 PM IST

The court has directed Delhi Police to complete the probe by April 25, 2024.

The Patiala House Court of Delhi on Monday granted a 45-day extension to the Special Cell of Delhi Police to complete the investigation in the Parliament Security Breach case registered under stringent sections of UAPA.

The case pertains to a security breach at parliament on the anniversary of the Parliament attack case on December 13, 2023. (HT File)
The case pertains to a security breach at parliament on the anniversary of the Parliament attack case on December 13, 2023. (HT File)

The Additional Sessions Judge Dr Hardeep Kaur passed the order while hearing the Delhi Police's plea seeking an extension of 90 days to complete the investigation stating that the case is sensitive and certain reports are awaited. Digital data is also voluminous.

The Court has directed Delhi Police to complete the probe by April 25, 2024. Special public prosecutor Akhand Pratap Singh appeared for the Delhi Police in the matter.

Meanwhile, the Court has also extended the Judicial Custody of all accused by 30 days in the matter. All the accused were produced physically before the court on Monday.

Earlier, the court while dismissing the bail plea of one of the accused Neelam Azad stated that "considering the nature and seriousness of allegations levelled against the applicant /accused and the initial stage of investigation, I do not find it to be a fit case to release the applicant/accused on bail. The present bail application stands dismissed."

The court noted that FIR in the present case has been registered under section 186/353/452/153/34/120B IPC read with section 16/18 of UAPA. Investigation in the present case is at a nascent stage. The allegations against the applicant/accused are serious as she is alleged to be involved in disrupting the sovereignty and integrity of India along with other co-accused persons.

On January 16, during arguments, Delhi Police stated that the material, evidence and other documentary evidence show her complicity in the offence and thus, disentitle her to be released on bail. "Prima facie there are reasonable grounds against the accused person which negate the enlargement on bail because the investigation is pending," said Delhi Police.

The accused persons are powerful and influential which is detrimental to the investigating agency if released on bail. The nature of the offence or gravity of the offence and severity of punishment are also relevant considerations at the stage of consideration of bail, further stated Delhi Police.

The case pertains to a security breach at parliament on the anniversary of the Parliament attack case on December 13, 2023. All six persons are presently in judicial custody.

