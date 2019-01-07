Parliament winter session LIVE updates: ‘Doubts raised on my statement on HAL contracts misleading,’ says Nirmala Sitharaman in LS

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress have issued three-line whips for party parliamentarians to be present in Lok Sabha on Monday, according to new agency ANI.

The three-line whip is a strict instruction to the Members of Parliament (MPs) from their respective parties, which necessitates their presence in the House and participation in the voting. Any breach of the whip has serious consequences including disciplinary action against the violators.

12:58 pm IST Lok Sabha adjourned till 2 pm amid uproar over various issues The Lok Sabha was adjourned again till 2 pm after resuming briefing. The speaker adjourned the House amid protest by different parties over various issues





12:31 pm IST LS speaker suspends AIADMK, TDP MPs for disrupting proceedings Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan suspended members of AIADMK and TDP for disrupting proceedings of the House.





12:27 pm IST Attired like MGR, TDP member plays Tamil song in LS Naramalli Sivaprasad, known for sporting different costumes in the House, was dressed like former Tamil Nadu chief minister M G Ramachandran and held a whip in his hand. During Question Hour, he walked into the Well and sought to flog himself. As members from other parties continued with their protests, Speaker Sumitra Mahajan adjourned the House till noon. At the time the Speaker was adjourning proceedings, Sivaprasad switched on an audio device that played a famous Tamil film song of MGR, who was also a cine actor.





12:15 pm IST ‘Doubts raised on my statement on HAL contracts misleading’: Sitharaman “Doubts raised on my statement on HAL contracts are incorrect and misleading,” said defence minister Nirmala Sitharaman in Lok Sabha. “I have received confirmation from HAL that contracts during 2014-18 worth Rs 26,570.80 crore have already been signed with HAL. Orders worth Rs 73,000 Cr approx are in the pipeline,” she added.



