Parliament Winter session LIVE updates: Rajya Sabha adjourned till noon, Triple talaq bill to be tabled today
The triple talaq bill will be tabled in the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday after a united Opposition foiled the government's attempt to push it in the Upper House on Monday. Follow live updates here:
-
11:40 am IST
-
11:25 am IST
-
11:20 am IST
-
11:15 am IST
-
11:00 am IST
-
10:55 am IST
-
10:45 am IST
-
10:30 am IST
-
10:15 am IST
The triple talaq bill will be tabled in the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday after a united Opposition foiled the government’s attempt to push it in the Upper House on Monday as it insisted on referring it to the select committee of Parliament.
The Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill, 2018, passed twice in the Lok Sabha in as many years, could lapse if it doesn’t get the approval of the Upper House by February, when the second phase of the Winter Session will be held.
Here are the live updates:
House adjourned till 12 noon
The Upper House has been adjourned till 12 noon.
Rajya Sabha adjourned for 15 min
Chairman Venkaiah Naidu adjourned the House for 15 min.
AIADMK MPs protest in Rajya Sabha over Cauvery issue
AIADMK MPs protested in the Rajya Sabha over Cauvery issue.
‘We want JPC’ sloganeers Oppn
As the proceedings of the Rajya Sabha began at 11 am, the Opposition began sloganeering “We want JPC.”
Rajya Sabha proceedings begin
Rajya Sabha proceedings today began at 11 am.
AIMPLB women wing to oppose ‘Ill-drafted’ Triple Talaq Bill
The women wing of All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) on Tuesday criticised the Triple Talaq Bill, which is likely to be tabled in Rajya Sabha on Wednesday, stating that the “ill-drafted legislation gives a false sense of women empowerment”.
AIADMK MPs protest over Cauvery issue
AIADMK MPs are protesting in front of the Mahatma Gandhi statue in the Parliament premises over the Cauvery issue.
Triple talaq bill passed in LS on Dec 27
Amid a walkout by some opposition parties, the Triple talaq bill was passed in the Lok Sabha with the support of 245 votes against 11 on December 27, 2018.
The triple talaq bill will be tabled in the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday after a united Opposition foiled the government’s attempt to push it in the Upper House on Monday.