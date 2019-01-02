 Parliament Winter session LIVE updates: Rajya Sabha adjourned till noon, Triple talaq bill to be tabled today
LIVE BLOG

Parliament Winter session LIVE updates: Rajya Sabha adjourned till noon, Triple talaq bill to be tabled today

The triple talaq bill will be tabled in the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday after a united Opposition foiled the government’s attempt to push it in the Upper House on Monday. Follow live updates here:

By HT Correspondent | Jan 02, 2019 11:50 IST
highlights

The triple talaq bill will be tabled in the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday after a united Opposition foiled the government’s attempt to push it in the Upper House on Monday as it insisted on referring it to the select committee of Parliament.

The Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill, 2018, passed twice in the Lok Sabha in as many years, could lapse if it doesn’t get the approval of the Upper House by February, when the second phase of the Winter Session will be held.

Here are the live updates:

11:40 am IST

House adjourned till 12 noon

The Upper House has been adjourned till 12 noon.

11:25 am IST

Rajya Sabha adjourned for 15 min

Chairman Venkaiah Naidu adjourned the House for 15 min.

11:20 am IST

AIADMK MPs protest in Rajya Sabha over Cauvery issue

AIADMK MPs protested in the Rajya Sabha over Cauvery issue.

11:15 am IST

‘We want JPC’ sloganeers Oppn

As the proceedings of the Rajya Sabha began at 11 am, the Opposition began sloganeering “We want JPC.”

11:00 am IST

Rajya Sabha proceedings begin

Rajya Sabha proceedings today began at 11 am.

10:55 am IST

AIMPLB women wing to oppose ‘Ill-drafted’ Triple Talaq Bill

The women wing of All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) on Tuesday criticised the Triple Talaq Bill, which is likely to be tabled in Rajya Sabha on Wednesday, stating that the “ill-drafted legislation gives a false sense of women empowerment”.

10:45 am IST

AIADMK MPs protest over Cauvery issue

AIADMK MPs are protesting in front of the Mahatma Gandhi statue in the Parliament premises over the Cauvery issue.

AIADMK MPs protesting in front of the Mahatma Gandhi statue in the Parliament premises over Cauvery issue. (ANI Twitter)

10:30 am IST

Triple talaq bill passed in LS on Dec 27

Amid a walkout by some opposition parties, the Triple talaq bill was passed in the Lok Sabha with the support of 245 votes against 11 on December 27, 2018.

10:15 am IST

Triple talaq bill to be tabled in Rajya Sabha today

The triple talaq bill will be tabled in the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday after a united Opposition foiled the government’s attempt to push it in the Upper House on Monday.