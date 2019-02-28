Parts of Pakistan’s AMRAAM missile found in J&K’s Rajouri: Proof shown at defence briefing

India presented at a joint briefing on Thursday parts of an AMRAAM missile fired by Pakistani F-16 jets at military installations in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri to contradict Islamabad’s claim that it had not used F-16 jets in its aerial strike yesterday. The unusual briefing, conducted against the backdrop of the Defence Ministry, was addressed by senior officers of the three services, Army, Navy and Air Force.

The evidence is crucial to establishing use of the F-16 jets in the offensive since the US, which sold the jets to Islamabad, doesn’t allow these platforms to be used in an offensive posture.

The IAF said this was one of the several factually incorrect statements that emerged from Pakistan after its fighter jets violated Indian airspace in an effort to target military installations.

“Pakistan claimed that they intentionally dropped weapons in open space where there was no human presence or military posts. The fact is that the PAF aircraft targeted military installations,” the IAF said.

First Published: Feb 28, 2019 19:36 IST