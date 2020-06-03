e-paper
Passengers entering Delhi via flights, trains or buses to go into 7-day home quarantine

Passengers arriving to Delhi via flights, buses or trains will have to go into 7-day home quarantine as a mandatory process in order to combat the spread of coronavirus in the state, the Delhi government said on Wednesday.

india Updated: Jun 03, 2020 22:37 IST
hindustantimes.com
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Passengers queue to get their documents verified before entering the IGI Airport amid the lockdown, in New Delhi, India, on Saturday, May 30, 2020.
Passengers queue to get their documents verified before entering the IGI Airport amid the lockdown, in New Delhi, India, on Saturday, May 30, 2020. (Sanjeev Verma/HT PHOTO)
         

Passengers arriving to Delhi via flights, buses or trains will have to go into 7-day home quarantine as a mandatory process in order to combat the spread of coronavirus in the state, the Delhi government said on Wednesday.

