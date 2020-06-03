Passengers entering Delhi via flights, trains or buses to go into 7-day home quarantine
Passengers arriving to Delhi via flights, buses or trains will have to go into 7-day home quarantine as a mandatory process in order to combat the spread of coronavirus in the state, the Delhi government said on Wednesday.india Updated: Jun 03, 2020 22:37 IST
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
