Passports of 5 people close to Tablighi Jamaat chief Maulana Saad seized: Report

india

Updated: May 25, 2020 10:13 IST

The Delhi Police’s crime branch has seized the passport and other documents of people close to Maulana Saad, the chief of Tablighi Markaz which emerged as the single biggest source of coronavirus disease in the national capital.

According to Hindustan Times’ Hindi language publication Hindustan, the crime branch has seized documents of five people who were key in running the operations of Jamaat’s markaz (centre). Since their passports have been seized, none of the five people can leave the country till investigation is complete.

Maulana Saad’s three sons and a nephew are being investigated by the crime branch. They form the core team at the markaz.

Health Minister Harsh Vardhan had said on Sunday that India felt a “big jolt” with the sudden spike in cases following the Nizamuddin markaz incident. He asserted that the incident was a lesson for all communities that when a collective decision is taken by the country it must be followed with discipline.

A large congregation organised in March by the Tablighi Jamaat in the Nizamuddin area of the national capital had emerged as a major hotspot. Some of the participants, who were later tested positive for coronavirus, had travelled to their home states and other areas.

“It was an unfortunate incident and is a lesson for all sections and communities in the country that when a country takes a collective decision everyone should follow it with discipline as it is in everyone’s larger interest,” Vardhan said.

He hailed the lockdown imposition as a bold decision which acted as a “potent social vaccine” against the virus and said it was taken at the right time.

In an interaction with BJP spokesperson G V L Narasimha Rao, Vardhan said that the state governments, the IT department, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and Home Minister Amit Shah played an important role in managing the fallout of the Tablighi Jamaat incident.