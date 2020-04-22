‘Zero tolerance’: Govt brings ordinance to check attacks against health staff

india

Any damage to a doctor or a health professional’s property including their personal vehicles will result in the recovery of double the cost from the person responsible for the act of violence. The attacker will be liable to pay twice the market value of the damaged property, according to an amended law cleared by the union government on Wednesday.

The amendment, done through an ordinance cleared by the union cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday, makes changes into the Epidemic Disease Act 1897 to make attacks on health workers a cognizable and non-bailable offence.

The ordinance also allows for a stringent punishment for the attackers who will face up to 7 years in prison and or a penalty of Rs 5 lakh.

The ordinance comes amid reports of attacks on health professionals engaged in fighting the coronavirus epidemic. Several states like Odisha, Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh have dealt with these attacks by invoking the National Security Act and provisions of Indian Penal Code against the culprits.

Union minister Prakash Javadekar said that the ordinance protects the entire medical fraternity including doctors, paramedics and ASHA workers.

“It has been seen that they have been attacked while conducting their duty or they have been harassed, but there will be zero tolerance for such behaviour under this government, ” Javadekar said.

Several incidents of doctors and other health professionals being harassed by their landlords and other residents, driven by the fear that they could be carrying the deadly disease, have been reported in the last couple of months.

Javadekar said that home minister Amit Shah and health minister Dr Harsh Vardhan held a video conference with doctors and senior representatives of the Indian Medical Association (IMA) and assured them that the government was doing everything possible to provide them with protection while they discharge their duties.

Javadekar said that the ordinance mandates that investigations in cases of attacks on health professionals are completed in 30 days and a trial concluded within a year so that speedy justice is delivered.

Dr Harsh Vardhan soon tweeted his thanks to the medical body for withdrawing their protest over the continued attacks after the video conference with the two ministers.

“I thank the Indian Medical Association for withdrawing their protest after meeting with Union Home Minister @AmitShah & me via VC today. We have assured #IMA that govt is committed to ensuring full safety & protection to doctors as well as all frontline health workers,” his tweet said.

