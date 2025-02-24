Peacekeeping an effective instrument to maintain international peace: Jaishankar

NEW DELHI: India perceives peacekeeping as an effective instrument for maintaining international peace and security and the participation of women in such operations makes them diverse and inclusive, external affairs minister S Jaishankar said on Monday. External affairs minister Jaishankar said the participation of women in peace operations makes it more diverse and inclusive (Photo:X/MEAIndia)

Jaishankar, who was addressing the inaugural session of an India-hosted conference on the theme of “Women peacekeepers from the Global South”, said India will continue contributing meaningfully to UN peacekeeping while backing Global South nations in building peacekeeping capacities.

The event has brought together women peacekeepers from 35 countries to explore the evolving role of women in peacekeeping operations and to discuss strategies to enhance their participation. It also aims to strengthen the role of women in UN peacekeeping by fostering dialogue, sharing experiences, and improving collaboration within the Global South.

“India strongly believes that peacekeeping is an effective instrument in the maintenance of international peace and security,” Jaishankar said.

“The participation of women in peace operations makes it more diverse and inclusive. It is essential that we continue to increase the representation of women in peacekeeping.”

Discussions at the conference can help shape the outcomes at the Peacekeeping ministerial meeting in Berlin and the Peacebuilding Architecture Review in New York later this year, he said.

India is proud of its contributions and association with UN peacekeeping over several decades, Jaishankar said. “Since the 1950s, India has contributed over 290,000 peacekeepers across more than 50 missions. In fact, India remains the largest troop contributing country to this day,” he said.

He noted more than 5,000 Indian peacekeepers are currently deployed in nine of the 11 active UN missions, and that India has lost almost 180 peacekeepers over the years.

Jaishankar also said that India has been at the forefront of deploying women peacekeepers from the military and police since the 1960s, when Indian women were deployed in Congo as medical officers. In 2007, India became the first country to deploy an all-women police unit in Liberia, and more than 150 women peacekeepers are currently deployed with missions in Congo, South Sudan, Lebanon, Golan Heights, western Sahara, and Abyei.

“This is not only a matter of quantity but equally of quality. Women peacekeepers often have unique access to local communities, acting as role models for women in conflict zones,” he said.

“Training courses tailored to include modules sensitising peacekeepers to issues related to women will enhance the effectiveness of peace operations,” he added.

Jaishankar also spoke about India’s role in supporting the Global South nations to build their peacekeeping capacities, such as initiatives led by the Centre for UN Peacekeeping to offer training and capacity building programmes, including courses designed specifically for women peacekeepers.

“At the heart of our foreign policy lies a commitment to peacekeeping – rooted in dialogue, diplomacy, and cooperation. Guided by the...belief that the world is one family, India will continue to contribute meaningfully to the cause of UN peacekeeping,” he said.

In his opening remarks, the vice chief of the army, Lt Gen NS Raja Subramani, expressed deep appreciation for the exceptional service and commitment of women peacekeepers. “The women peacekeepers have broken the stereotypes, shattered barriers and risen above challenges to become leaders and protectors of their nation and also in the communities, where they have been engaged in for peacekeeping,” he said.

“As a key partner in the Global South, India brings forth a wealth of experience, resources and expertise to the table, contributing to the collective effort of developing nations,” he added.

The two-day conference has been organised by the ministries of external affairs and defence and the Centre for United Nations Peacekeeping.