Home / India News / Pejavara Mutt Seer Vishwesha Teertha Swami passes away

Pejavara Mutt Seer Vishwesha Teertha Swami passes away

Apart from being a revered spiritual leader, Theertha Swami was also well known for his social and educational work.

india Updated: Dec 29, 2019 10:19 IST
Asian News International
Uduppi
Pejavara Mutt Seer Vishwesha Teertha Swami
Pejavara Mutt Seer Vishwesha Teertha Swami(PTI file photo)
         

Pejavara Mutt Seer Vishwesha Teertha Swami passed away on Sunday.

Announcing the sad demise of the revered seer, Udupi MLA K Raghupati Bhat said, “Pejavara Mutt Seer Vishwesha Teertha Swami passed away at Udupi Sri Krishna Mutt.”

Earlier on Saturday, he was admitted to Kasturba Hospital after his condition became critical. Later he was transferred back to Udupi Sri Krishna Mutt with ventilator support. Since morning special prayers were also held for the recovery of Teertha Swami.

Apart from being a revered spiritual leader, Theertha Swami was also well known for his social and educational work.

He was also active in Ram Janam Bhoomi movement and was a vocal supporter of cow protection movement.

