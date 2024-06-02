 Pema Khandu ‘bows in gratitude’ as BJP sweeps Arunachal Pradesh election | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Pema Khandu ‘bows in gratitude’ as BJP sweeps Arunachal Pradesh election

ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
Jun 02, 2024 09:31 PM IST

The BJP was re-elected with a thumping majority, winning 46 seats in the 60-member assembly.

After the BJP secured 46 seats in the 60-member Arunachal Pradesh assembly, Pema Khandu, the chief minister in the party's outgoing government, thanked the people and assured them that the incoming BJP government will fulfill all the promises made by the saffron party in its poll manifesto.

Arunachal Pradesh chief minister Pema Khandu submits his resignation to state governor Lieutenant Gen (Retd.) KT Parnaik at Raj Bhawan in Itanagar on Sunday. (ANI)
Arunachal Pradesh chief minister Pema Khandu submits his resignation to state governor Lieutenant Gen (Retd.) KT Parnaik at Raj Bhawan in Itanagar on Sunday. (ANI)

Click here for live updates from Arunachal Pradesh

“I bow in gratitude to the great people of Arunachal Pradesh for their continued trust in the vision of Hon'ble PM Shri @narendramodji and since efforts of Team Arunachal and in taking care of the well-being of every section of the society,” Khandu wrote on X (previously Twitter), hours after results of the April 19 assembly election were declared following the counting of votes on Sunday.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

The politician, 44, vowed not to let the "process of building a self-reliant Arunachal Pradesh get derailed under any circumstances."

He also thanked “hard-working karyakartas (workers)” of the party."

Also Read: BJP retains Arunachal Pradesh, SKM re-elected with resounding mandate in Sikkim

“Ever grateful to the leadership of @BJP4India president Shri @JPNadda Ji, Hon'ble Union Ministers, Hon'ble Chief Ministers and senior party leaders for their guidance and support in winning the battle of ballots,” the BJP leader added.

Khandu, who is among 10 BJP candidates who were elected unopposed in March itself, is likely to be the chief minister in the new government as well. He has been asked by Governor, Lieutenant General (Retired) KT Parnaik, to continue as caretaker CM until the new government takes charge.

Also Read: BJP sweeps Arunachal with landslide; Khandu likely to continue as CM

Meanwhile, among other parties, the National People's Party (NPP), Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), People's Party of Arunachal (PPA), and the Congress, won five, three, two, and one seats, respectively, the Election Commission of India's (ECI) website showed. Three independent candidates were also victorious.

Tell us what your First Vote will stand for in a short video & get a chance to be featured on HT’s social media handles. Click here to know more!

Catch Live election results on counting day at Hindustan Times

Get Current Updates on India News, Elections Result, Sikkim Election Result 2024 Live, Arunachal Pradesh Election Result 2024 Live, Lok Sabha Elections Results 2024, Weather Today along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
News / India News / Pema Khandu ‘bows in gratitude’ as BJP sweeps Arunachal Pradesh election
