Pema Khandu ‘bows in gratitude’ as BJP sweeps Arunachal Pradesh election

After the BJP secured 46 seats in the 60-member Arunachal Pradesh assembly, Pema Khandu, the chief minister in the party's outgoing government, thanked the people and assured them that the incoming BJP government will fulfill all the promises made by the saffron party in its poll manifesto. Arunachal Pradesh chief minister Pema Khandu submits his resignation to state governor Lieutenant Gen (Retd.) KT Parnaik at Raj Bhawan in Itanagar on Sunday. (ANI)

“I bow in gratitude to the great people of Arunachal Pradesh for their continued trust in the vision of Hon'ble PM Shri @narendramodji and since efforts of Team Arunachal and in taking care of the well-being of every section of the society,” Khandu wrote on X (previously Twitter), hours after results of the April 19 assembly election were declared following the counting of votes on Sunday.

The politician, 44, vowed not to let the "process of building a self-reliant Arunachal Pradesh get derailed under any circumstances."

He also thanked “hard-working karyakartas (workers)” of the party."

“Ever grateful to the leadership of @BJP4India president Shri @JPNadda Ji, Hon'ble Union Ministers, Hon'ble Chief Ministers and senior party leaders for their guidance and support in winning the battle of ballots,” the BJP leader added.

Khandu, who is among 10 BJP candidates who were elected unopposed in March itself, is likely to be the chief minister in the new government as well. He has been asked by Governor, Lieutenant General (Retired) KT Parnaik, to continue as caretaker CM until the new government takes charge.

Meanwhile, among other parties, the National People's Party (NPP), Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), People's Party of Arunachal (PPA), and the Congress, won five, three, two, and one seats, respectively, the Election Commission of India's (ECI) website showed. Three independent candidates were also victorious.