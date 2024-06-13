Pema Khandu sworn in as Arunachal chief minister for 3rd consecutive term

Pema Khandu took oath as the chief minister of Arunachal Pradesh for the third consecutive term on Thursday at a ceremony at the DK State Convention Centre in Itanagar. Along with him, BJP's Chowna Mein was sworn in as the deputy chief minister for the second term. Follow full coverage of oath-taking ceremony Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu (Pema Khandu-X)

Arunachal Pradesh governor KT Parnaik administered the oath to Khandu and other 11 ministers in the presence of union home minister Amit Shah, JP Nadda, Kiren Rijiju, Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, and other dignitaries.

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

The ten other cabinet ministers apart from Khandu and Mein include - Biyuram Wahge, Nyato Dukam, Gabriel Denwang Wangsu, Wangki Lowang, Pasang Dorjee Sona, Mama Natung, Dasanglu Pul, Balo Raja, Kento Jini, and Ojing Tasing.

Khandu was re-elected as leader of the BJP legislature party in Arunachal Pradesh on Wednesday, paving the way for him to be sworn in as the chief minister. Following this, Arunachal Pradesh governor lieutenant general KT Parnaik (retd) invited Khandu to form the government.

Khandu, who was with the Congress party initially, first became the CM of Arunachal Pradesh in 2016. A few months later, he, along with almost all the Congress MLAs, joined the Peoples’ Party of Arunachal and formed another government. However, in December 2016, the PPA expelled Khandu, following which he joined the BJP. He took oath as the CM for the second time as a BJP leader on May 29, 2019, after the saffron party won the assembly polls by bagging 41 of the total 60 seats.

In the recently concluded Andhra Pradesh assembly election, simultaneously with the Lok Sabha polls, the BJP won 46 out of the 60 seats. The party had already won 10 seats unopposed before the polls. The NPP, a constituent of the NDA government at the Centre, came second with five seats, the NCP won three seats, the PPA bagged two seats, and the Congress won one seat. The remaining three seats were secured by independent candidates.

Ahead of the oath-taking ceremony, Khandu, in a post on X (formerly known as Twitter) said, “We are committed to the development of our State, taking along all the citizens, including the tribes, for growth of all regions.”

“With the support of the people, we will work even harder to make Atmanirbhar Arunachal Pradesh a reality that will contribute vibrantly to the making of Viksit Bharat,” he added.