Home / India News / ‘People have shown negligence since Unlock 1 began’: PM Modi in address to nation

‘People have shown negligence since Unlock 1 began’: PM Modi in address to nation

Tuesday’s address came a day before the country enters the second phase of the lockdown. In Unlock 2, there will be relaxations in the night curfew and easing of curbs outside the containment zones.

india Updated: Jun 30, 2020 16:30 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi
Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Tuesday’s address was Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s sixth address to the nation.
Tuesday’s address was Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s sixth address to the nation.(ANI Photo)
         

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that the people of the country showed a little carelessness and negligence when the country announced relaxations in the first phase, after over two month-long Covid-19 lockdown.

He urged the people of the country to keep following social distancing and other Covid-19 protocols as the country enters in the phase of relaxations, called Unlock 2.

“It’s correct that India is in a much better position in terms of Covid-19 fatality rate. And that has happened because we implemented the lockdown at the right time. But since Unlock 1 started, we have been careless. We were maintaining social distance, wearing masks and washing hands to more than 20 seconds when the lockdown was in place,” PM Modi said in his address to the nation.

“But today, when we need these things more than anything, we have not been following these protocols,” he added.

“The state governments, local administration and citizens again have to show similar caution. We need to have a special focus on containment zones. If you see someone flouting norms, tell them to not do so,” PM Modi said.

This is the prime minister’s sixth address to the nation since the pandemic began in March this year. He had first announced a Janta Curfew as a means to practice social distancing to fight the coronavirus pandemic.

On May 24, PM Modi announced the first phase of the nationwide lockdown to check the spread of Covid-19. The lockdown was extended twice and the relaxations finally implemented from June 1.

Tuesday’s address came a day before the country enters the second phase of the lockdown. In Unlock 2, there will be relaxations in the night curfew and easing of curbs outside the containment zones. The guidelines for Unlock 2 was issued by the Union home ministry on Monday.

The containment zones will continue to have tight curbs till July 31.

