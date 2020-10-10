e-paper
Peshawar high court halts auctioning of Gurdwara land

The two member bench of the Peshawar High Court comprising Justice Roohul Amin and Justice Mian Attique Shah stopped the auction of the land on a writ petition filed by Sahib Singh through his lawyers.

india Updated: Oct 10, 2020 15:39 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Shankhyaneel Sarkar
Islamabad
The bench during the hearing of the petition directed the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to probe the matter and take action against those involved in the auction process.
A high court in northwest Pakistan has stopped the auction of a portion of land belonging to an ancient gurdwara and directed the country’s anti corruption watchdog to probe the matter.

The two member bench of the Peshawar High Court comprising Justice Roohul Amin and Justice Mian Attique Shah stopped the auction of the land on a writ petition filed by Sahib Singh through his lawyers. Singh had challenged the auction of the gurdwara land.

The bench during the hearing of the petition directed the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to probe the matter and take action against those involved in the auction process.

