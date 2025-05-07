‘Picture baki hai...’: Ex Indian Army chief after 9 terror camps destroyed in Pak

Hours after India hit nine terror sites in Pakistan and Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK) in the early hours of Wednesday under ‘Operation Sindoor’, former Chief of Army Staff Manoj Naravane made a post on X (formerly twitter) which indicates that there’s more to come. Security personnel in Pulwama keep vigil amid high alert after India struck nine terror targets in Pakistan & PoK on Wednesday, May 7.(PTI)

“Abhi picture baki hai…” he posted on X, which roughly translates to “The movie is not over yet…”.

The post by Manoj Naravane, who was India's 28th Indian Army Chief, indicates that India’s action on Pakistan is only a glimpse of what is about to come.

The Indian armed forces executed 'Operation Sindoor' in the early hours of Wednesday hours ahead of planned security drills across India and carried out targeted strikes on nine "terrorist infrastructure" sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). The attacks were in response to the terrorist attack in Kashmir’s Pahalgam that killed 26 people, mostly tourists on April 22. The Pahalgam terror attack was one of the deadliest on civilians in recent years in India.

Shortly after the confirmation of military strikes in Pakistan, Indian Army said in a post on X “Justice is served. Jai Hind!”.

After the attack, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri along with Col. Sofia Qureshi and Wing Commander Vyomika Singh addressed the media and justified India’s strong response to the Pahalgam terror attack.

During the briefing, Misri highlighted that Pakistan has failed to act against terrorist infrastructure in the country and that links between Pakistan and Pahalgam terror attack have "clearly been established". “A group called the Resistance Front has claimed responsibility for the Pahalgam attack. This group is connected with Lashkar-e-Taiba. Pakistan links have been clearly established," he said.

“Pakistan has made an identity in the world as a safe haven for terrorists,” he added.

Misri said that India’s intelligence agencies had received reliable inputs indicating further planned attacks, prompting decisive military action. “Our intelligence agencies monitoring terrorist activities have indicated that there could be more attacks on India, and it was felt essential to both stop and tackle them,” Misri explained.

More details to be added soon.