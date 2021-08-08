Home / India News / PIL in Delhi HC for action against Rahul Gandhi
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.
PIL in Delhi HC for action against Rahul Gandhi

In the petition, social activist Makarand Suresh Mhadlekar has alleged that Gandhi has violated the provisions of the Juvenile Justice Act and the Prevention of Children from Sexual Offences Act.
By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON AUG 08, 2021 04:27 AM IST

A plea has been filed in the Delhi high court seeking directions to Twitter and the city police to take action against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for revealing the identity of the relatives of a rape and murder victim in Delhi in a post. The victim was a minor.

“Both the acts have provision, which mandate that the identity of a child victim of a crime shall not be disclosed,” it said. HC is likely to hear the plea on August 11.

