‘Placed democracy under arrest’: PM Narendra Modi's salvo at Congress on 50 years of Emergency

Prime Minister Narendra Modi marked the 50th anniversary of the Emergency with a scathing attack on Congress on Wednesday, saying that no Indian will ever forget the manner in which the spirit of the Constitution was violated during that period. Prime Minister Narendra Modi attacked Congress on the 50th anniversary of the Emergency.( HT Photo)

In a series of posts on the social media platform X, Modi affirmed his government's commitment to strengthening constitutional principles. He termed the Emergency one of the darkest chapters in India’s democratic history.

“The values enshrined in the Constitution were set aside, fundamental rights suspended, press freedom extinguished and a large number of political leaders, social workers, students and ordinary citizens jailed,” PM Modi said.

The Prime Minister accused the then-Indira Gandhi government of placing democracy ‘under arrest’.

"It was as if the Congress Government in power at that time placed democracy under arrest," he said.

Modi also attacked the 42nd Amendment to the Constitution passed during the Emergency period, calling it a prime example of the Congress's ‘shenanigans’ that imposed the emergency. The amendment made extensive changes to the constitution and was partially reversed by the subsequent Janta Party government in 1977 and 1978 through the 43rd and 44th amendments.

He added that the poor, marginalised and downtrodden were particularly targeted, including their dignity insulted."

"We also reiterate our commitment to strengthening the principles in our Constitution and working together to realise our vision of a Viksit Bharat. May we scale new heights of progress and fulfil the dreams of the poor and downtrodden," Modi said.

Saluting every person who stood firm in the fight against the Emergency, the prime minister said these were the people from all over India, from all walks of life, from diverse ideologies who worked closely with each other with one aim: to protect India’s democratic fabric and to preserve the ideals for which freedom fighters devoted their lives.

"It was their collective struggle that ensured that the then Congress Government had to restore democracy and call for fresh elections, which they badly lost," he said.

Sanvidhan Hatya Diwas

The Narendra Modi government announced last year that the Emergency anniversary would be commemorated as "Samvidhan Hatya Diwas."

The Indira Gandhi government declared an emergency on June 25, 1975, citing ‘internal disturbances’. It continued until March 21, 1977, after which fresh elections were called. Gandhi and the Congress lost their first general election after the Emergency and were replaced by the Janata Party coalition, which also contained the Bharatiya Jan Sangh, the predecessor to the current BJP.