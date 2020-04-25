e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 25, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Plasma therapy trials for corona patients begin in Karnataka

Plasma therapy trials for corona patients begin in Karnataka

The Minister, who is also leading government efforts against Covid-19 in Bengaluru and is in charge of the state war room had said Convalescent Plasma Therapy was only for patients who are critical, in intensive care units or on ventilator.

india Updated: Apr 25, 2020 22:22 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Bengaluru
The Karnataka government on Saturday commenced convalescent plasma therapy clinical trials for ‘severe’ coronavirus patients in the state.
The Karnataka government on Saturday commenced convalescent plasma therapy clinical trials for ‘severe’ coronavirus patients in the state.(Representative photo/Bloomberg)
         

The Karnataka government on Saturday commenced convalescent plasma therapy clinical trials for ‘severe’ coronavirus patients in the state.

In a tweet, Medical Education Minister K Sudhakar said, “Happy to announce the commencement of Clinical Trials for Plasma Therapy that holds great promise to treat severely infected #Covid19 patients.Health Min @sriramulubjp & I initiated this significant step at Victoria Hospital today morning.”

The Minister, who is also leading government efforts against Covid-19 in Bengaluru and is in charge of the state war room had said Convalescent Plasma Therapy was only for patients who are critical, in intensive care units or on ventilator.

Donors have also come forward for this, he had said.

According to officials, patients who have recovered from Covid-19 have been appealed to come forward as donors, as anti-bodies of cured patients will be used to treat critically ill under this therapy.

According to last update, five Covid-19 patients are in ICU in the state.

Health Minister Sriramulu expressed hope that Convalescent Plasma Therapy will be a torchbearer in our fight against the virus.

“Karnataka has taken a lead role as we initiate Phase I clinical trials to use Convalescent Plasma Therapy for severe Covid 19 infected patients.

BMC Victoria hospital took the first step today. We are determined to vanquish this enemy of mankind,” he said in a tweet.

tags
top news
‘Special flights, hospital beds’: Centre preps to fly back Indians stranded abroad
‘Special flights, hospital beds’: Centre preps to fly back Indians stranded abroad
‘Political virus’: Mamata’s TMC’s latest attack on Central teams visiting Bengal
‘Political virus’: Mamata’s TMC’s latest attack on Central teams visiting Bengal
Delhi agrees to MHA’s order on opening shops in non-containment zones
Delhi agrees to MHA’s order on opening shops in non-containment zones
Live: Total number of coronavirus cases in Delhi rise to 2,625
Live: Total number of coronavirus cases in Delhi rise to 2,625
Apple Watch turns 5: Five things we bet you didn’t know
Apple Watch turns 5: Five things we bet you didn’t know
I stay away from coffee: Hardik opens up on ‘Koffee with Karan’ controversy
I stay away from coffee: Hardik opens up on ‘Koffee with Karan’ controversy
‘Felt embarrassed ’: Sachin reveals Shastri’s advice changed his career
‘Felt embarrassed ’: Sachin reveals Shastri’s advice changed his career
Covid vaccine, plasma therapy, HCQ drug: Top doctor updates on hunt for cures
Covid vaccine, plasma therapy, HCQ drug: Top doctor updates on hunt for cures
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 state tallyPM ModiSachin Tendulkar BirthdayKarnataka Covid-19 positive CaseMaharashtra COVID-19 Cases

don't miss

latest news

India news