Plea to declare declare all child marriages invalid: HC seeks Delhi government response

The Delhi high court on Monday sought response of the Delhi government on a plea to declare all child marriages performed in the national Capital as “invalid”.

A bench of Chief Justice DN Patel and Justice Jyoti Singh issued notice to the Delhi government and sought its stand on the petition by a woman who has also sought to nullify her marriage which was allegedly performed when she was a minor.

The woman has also sought a declaration from the court that every child marriage performed in the state should be null and void right from its onset.

The court issued notice to the woman’s father, brother and the man she was allegedly married to, seeking their response to the plea before February 12, the next date of hearing.

According to the woman, represented by advocate Tanveer Ahmed Mir, when her marriage was performed in April 2010, she was in class 10 and could not go against her parents.

The woman, who claims to be born on December 10, 1993, said she was residing with her parents till November 19, 2020, when the person to whom she was married, came with his parents to take her to Gujarat with them.

When she objected, she was allegedly beaten up by her brother in front of everyone at the behest of the man she was married to. Subsequently, she escaped from her home on November 20, 2020 and has been in hiding since, the petition said, while seeking protection for the woman from her alleged husband and family.