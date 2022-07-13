PM calls on President Kovind 5 days before presidential polls

Prime minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday called on president Ram Nath Kovind at Rashtrapati Bhavan, his residence in Delhi. The president's term ends July 24 and an election for the country's lawmakers to chose a new head of state is scheduled for July 18.

"Shri Narendra Modi, Prime Minister of India, called on President Ram Nath Kovind at Rashtrapati Bhavan," Rashtrapati Bhavan tweeted.

Also Read| Presidential polls: EC starts distribution of ballot boxes, paper pens

The results of Monday's election will be released by July 21.

The Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) that is in power at the centre has fielded Droupadi Murmu, the former Jharkhand governor, for the post. With support from the BJP and other parties, including the ruling Biju Janata Dal in her home state of Odisha, Murmu will become India's first president from a tribal community.

Shri Narendra Modi, Prime Minister of India, called on President Ram Nath Kovind at Rashtrapati Bhavan. pic.twitter.com/9OG1mLLgbQ — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) July 13, 2022

She will also be only the second woman to be president of India.

The opposition front has chosen former BJP leader and ex union minister Yashwant Sinha as its candidate. Sinha was with the Trinamool Congress (TMC) when he was offered the nomination.

Also Read| Unfathomable, says Congress as Sena backs NDA candidate Murmu for President

Both Murmu and Sinha filed their papers and are now travelling across the country to meet legislators and leaders of various political parties to seek support for their candidature.

The two have also been accorded security cover by the centre. Yashwant Sinha has been given 'Z' cover while the centre provided 'Z+' cover to Droupadi Murmu.