Mann Ki Baat 68th edition highlights: PM Modi urges startups to team up for making innovative toys locally

PM Narendra Modi on Sunday addressed the 68th edition of his monthly radio programme Mann Ki Baat and renewed his pitch for making India a self-reliant nation.

He made a special mention about the toys industry in the country and urged starups to team up and make toys for the entire world indigenously as “India has the talent and the ability to become a toy hub.” He also said that the new National Education Policy too focuses on toys for children to nurture their creativity and innovation quotient.

The Prime Minister hailed the role of dogs in leading security operations in the country, be it at an accident site or in assisting the bomb squad. Modi also asked the people to bring home dogs of Indian breeds whenever they next think of adopting a pet.

Here are the highlights from PM Modi’s 68th Mann Ki Baat address

11:27 am IST Bring an Indian breed dog home: PM Modi PM Narendra Modi hailed the role of dogs in the security operations in the nation. He also spoke about the Indian Army dogs Vida and Sophie who were awarded the Chief of Army Staff ‘Commendation Cards’ on the 74th Independence Day this year for their role in different operations. He urged the citizens to bring home dogs of Indian breeds next time they think about adopting a pet.





11:24 am IST PM Modi shares value of nutrition PM Modi said that India is marking Nutrition Month in September that will benefit young children. He also talked about the importance of a nutritious diet for pregnant women.





11:22 am IST India is known as a land of innovators: PM Modi On the 68th edition of Mann Ki Baat, PM Modi said “India is known as a land of innovators.” He also talked about an Aatmanirbhar Bharat App Innovation Challenge.





11:20 am IST Our responsibility to make India self-reliant: PM Modi ”The seed that was sown during non-cooperation movement 100 years ago, it is our responsibility to transform that into a tree of self-reliant India”, says PM Modi on Mann Ki Baat





11:17 am IST PM Modi urges startups to team up for making innovative toys locally In a push for self-reliance, PM Narendra Modi said that India’s share in the Rs7 crore worth global toy industry is very small and urged startups in the country to team up for making toys and go vocal for local. “The global toy industry is worth Rs 7 lakh crore, but India’s share in it is quite small”, he said. “Making toys for the entire world...India has the talent and the ability to become a toy hub,” he added.





11:13 am IST National Education Policy focuses on toys too: PM Modi “We have given focus on toys in the National Education Policy too. Learning while playing, making toys etc has been made a part of curriculum”, says PM Modi on Mann Ki Baat





11:11 am IST PM Modi pushes for India to become a global hub of making toys “I thought about children during Covid-19 lockdown and discussed ways to make India a global hub in making toys”, PM Modi says on Mann Ki Baat “The best toys are those that bring out creativity,” he said.





11:06 am IST PM Modi hails close link between nature and our festivals PM Modi said that there is a close link between nature and festivals in India. He said that many of our festivals inspire us to conserve the environment.





11:05 am IST Sense of discipline among people due to Covid-19 situation: PM Modi This is a time for festivals but at the same time, there is also a sense of discipline among people due to the Covid-19 situation, says PM Modi on Mann ki Baat.





11:00 am IST PM Modi addresses nation on 68th edition of Mann ki Baat PM Modi addresses nation on 68th edition of Mann ki Baat



