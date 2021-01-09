PM Modi addresses 16 Pravasi Bharatiya Divas Convention. Read full text here

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said the country is ready to save humanity with two 'Made in India' Covid-19 vaccines and added that the world is discussing India's efforts to empower the poor by using modern technology.

"Today, India is ready to save humanity with two 'Made in India' Covid-19 vaccines. India has done this earlier and it is doing it now as well," PM Modi said while speaking at the 16th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas Convention.

PM Modi further said that the ongoing campaign in India to empower the poor of the country is being discussed around the world.











Hello all my Indian brothers and sisters settled in India and abroad! Happy 2021 to all of you! Today, even though the Internet has connected us from every corner of the world, but the mind of all of us is always connected to Mother Bharati, connected to each other.

Friends,

There is a tradition of giving Pravasi Bharatiya Samman every year to all of you colleagues who increase the pride of Maa Bharati around the world. In the journey started under the guidance of Bharat Ratna late Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ji, so far 240 dignitaries living in 60 different countries have been given this honor. This time too it will be announced. Similarly, thousands of colleagues from all over the world have participated in the Know India Quiz Competition. These numbers suggest that you may get away from the root, but the new generation's engagement is increasing that much.

15 winners of this quiz are present among us in this virtual ceremony today. I congratulate all the winners, wish them all the best and also congratulate all the participants in this Quiz Competition and I urge all of you who participate in this Quiz Competition to decide the next time the Quiz Competition Then 10 more new people will join your efforts. These chains should move, chains should move, people should join. Many foreigners come to India to study, go to their countries after studying, they should also urge that those who have ever studied in India, also join this Quiz Competition and become Ambassador of Quiz Competition Because to identify India in the world, there is a technology driven very simple solution to arouse the curiosity of the new generation to know India. And so it will be my request that you all take this matter forward.

Friends,

The past year has been a year of great challenges for all of us. But amidst these challenges, the manner in which our Indian Diaspora has spread around the world, has performed its duty, it is also a matter of pride for India. This is our tradition, this is the rites of this soil. From this place, the trust of fellow Indian origin is being strengthened for social and political leadership all over the world.

The Chief Guest of our event today, the new President of Suriname, Mr. Chandrika Prasad Santokhi ji, is himself a shining example of this service. And I will also say that many of our Indian siblings living abroad have lost their lives during this Corona period. My condolences to them and also to their families, I pray to God, very much, pray this. Today, the warm words of the Suriname President and his affection for India have touched the hearts of all of us. In every word of his, the feeling he had towards India in every sense was flowing, manifesting and inspiring us. Like him, I also hope that we will meet soon, and we will also have the opportunity to give a grand welcome to the Suriname President in India. In the last year, NRIs have strengthened their identity in every field.

Colleagues,

I have had discussions with many Heads of the state in the past months. State Heads specifically mentioned how their country has been served by expatriate Indian doctors, paramedics, and ordinary Indian citizens. Whether it is a temple, whether it is our gurudwara, whether it is our great tradition of langar, many of our small social, cultural, religious organizations have taken the lead in service. And has done the work of serving every citizen even in this difficult situation. How proud I am when I hear this in every country of the world. And you can guess, when I used to hear your praise on the phone, and every leader of the world used to praise you for a long time, and when I shared this thing with my colleagues, everyone's heart was filled with happiness. , Used to be proud Your culture is being exposed in every corner of the world. Who will be an Indian who does not like it. All of you, not only where you are staying, have also cooperated in every way in India in the ongoing battle with Covid-19. The contribution you made to PM Cares is being used to strengthen Health Infra in India. I thank all of you for this.

Colleagues,

The great saint and philosopher of India, Saint Thiruvalluvar has said in Tamil, the oldest language in the world, and we should say it proudly, the oldest language in the world-

Kaa-dariyak ketta iddattum vadngundra.

Nadenp Nattin Talai.

Its sense is that - the best land in the world is that which does not learn evils from its opponents and which, if ever in trouble, does not decrease the welfare of others.

Colleagues,

You all have shown this mantra by living it. This has always been the specialty of our India. Whether it is time for peace or crisis, we Indians have always faced every situation firmly. Because of this, we have seen a different behavior about this great land. When India opened the front against colonialism, it became the inspiration for the freedom struggle in many countries of the world. When India stood in front of terrorism, the world also got new courage to fight this challenge.

Colleagues,

India today is using technology more and more to end corruption. Lakhs of crores of rupees, which earlier used to reach the wrong hands due to all the deficiencies, are now reaching directly into the bank account of the beneficiary. You must have seen, the new institutions that India has developed, have also been praised by global organizations at this time of Corona. The campaign to empower the poorest of the poor with modern technology is going on in India today, it is discussed in every corner of the world, at every level.

brothers and sisters,

We have shown that in the case of Renewable Energy, any country of the developing world can also take the lead. Today India's Diya One Sun, One World, One Grid- This mantra is appealing to the world as well.

Colleagues,

The history of India is a witness that whenever anyone fears about the power of India, the power of Indians, all the apprehensions have been proved wrong. During slavery, big scholars abroad said that India cannot be free because it is very divided. Those fears proved to be wrong, and we gained freedom.

Colleagues,

When India got independence, it was also said that such a poor and so little educated India, this India will be broken, shattered, democracy is impossible here. Today's truth is that India is also united and if democracy is the strongest, vibrant, vibrant in the world, then it is in India.

brothers and sisters,

For decades after independence, it was also operative that India is poor and uneducated, hence the possibilities of investment in science and technology were underestimated. Today, our Tech Startup eco-system, India's space program, is a world leader. In the year of Kovid's challenge, many new Unicorns and hundreds of new Tech Startups have come out of India.

Friends,

In this era of Pandemic, India again showed what our potential is, what our potential is. The solidarity with which such a Democratic country stood, is not an example in the world. Be it PPE Kits, Masks, Ventilators, Testing Kits, all these were sought from outside India. Today, he increased his strength in this corona period and today India has not only become self-reliant in them but has started exporting many of these products as well. Today India is one of the countries with the lowest Fatality Rate and fastest Recovery Rate in the world.

Today, India is ready to protect humanity with not one but two Made in India Corona Vaccines. Being the pharmacy of the world, India has done the work of delivering essential medicines to every needy in the world and is still doing it today. Today, the world is not only waiting for India's vaccine, but it is also looking at how India runs the world's largest vaccination program.

Colleagues,

What India has learned during this global pandemic has now become the inspiration for the self-reliant India campaign. We have here

Shathaast Samah Sahastharast San Kiran

That is, earn with hundreds of hands, but share with thousands of hands. This is also the sentiment behind India's self-reliance. The products that will be made in India by the hard work of millions of Indians, the solutions that will be prepared in India, will benefit the whole world. The world can never forget how India played a role in Y-2, how India had worried the world. The role of our pharma industry even in these difficult times, it shows that in whatever field India is capable, its benefits reach the whole world.

Colleagues,

Today, if the whole world has so much trust in India, then all you overseas Indians also have a big contribution in this. Wherever you went, took India along with Indianness. You continued to live Indianism. You have also awakened people with Indianness. And you see Food or Fashion, Family Values ​​or Business Values, you have spread Indianness. It has always been my belief that if the culture of India has become popular all over the world, all this is possible because of the life of you, more than the magazines, cookbooks or manuals, because of your behavior, because of your behavior is. India has never imposed or tried to impose anything on the world, has never thought of imposing it, but all of you in the world have created a curiosity, an interest for India. It may have started with prodigy, but it has reached conviction.

Today, when India is moving forward to become self-reliant, here too your role is important in strengthening the identity of Brand India. When you make more and more use of Made In India Products, then the confidence around them will also increase. When you see your colleagues, your friends using Made In India Products, will you not be proud of it? From Tea to Textile and Therapy, it can be anything. I feel happy when Khadi is becoming the center of attraction in the world today. With this, you will not only increase the volume of India's exports, but will also bring India's Rich Diversity to the world. Above all, under the self-sufficient India campaign, you will become a means of delivering Affordable and Quality Solutions from the poorest of the world.





Friends,





Contribution of investment or large amount of remittances in India, your contribution has been incredible. Your Expertise, Your Investment, Your Networks, Your Experience Benefit Every Indian, entire Hindustan is proud forever and is always eager for your benefit. For this, every necessary step is also being taken so that you too get an opportunity and the expectations here are also fulfilled.

Many of you know that for the first time a few weeks ago, the 'Global Indian Scientific Summit' ie 'Vaibhav' was organized. In this conference, more than 25 thousand scientists and experts from 70 countries discussed for about seven and a half hours. And this led to about 100 reports on 80 Subjects, which are going to be used in the development of technologies and systems in many fields. This dialogue will continue like this now. Apart from this, India has made structural changes in the last months for meaningful change from Education to Enterprise. This has led to the expansion of Opportunities for your investment. Production Linked Subsidies Scheme to promote manufacturing has become very popular and very popular in a very short time. You too can take full advantage of it.

Colleagues,





The Government of India stands with you, every moment, with you. More than 4.5 million Indians stranded abroad from Corona Lockdown were rescued under the Vande Bharat Mission. Every effort was made to get the Indian community overseas the right help on time. Due to Pandemic, every effort has been made at diplomatic level to ensure employment of Indians abroad.

A new initiative called 'Skilled Workers Arrival Database for Employment Support', ie Swades, was launched for colleagues returning from many countries including Gulf. The objective of this database is to do a skill mapping of workers returning to the Vande Bharat Mission and connect them with Indian and foreign companies.

Similarly, for better connectivity with the Indian community around the world, a new portal named Rishta has been launched. Communicating with your community in difficult times with this portal, it will be easy to reach them quickly. This portal will also go a long way in utilizing the Expertise of our colleagues around the world in the development of India.

Colleagues,





From here we are now moving towards the 75th year of independence. The next Pravasi Bharatiya Divas will also be associated with the celebration of the 75th year of independence. Inspired by countless great personalities like Mahatma Gandhi, Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose and Swami Vivekananda, the Indian community around the world has played an important role in independence. In such a situation, it is time to remember those comrades, even those fighters who worked for the independence of India while staying outside India.

I would urge all the people of the Indian community around the world, all those who are sitting in our mission, to create a digital platform, create a portal and in that portal for the overseas Indians who played a special role in the freedom struggle Have played, all their fact-based things should be kept in it. Wherever photos are available, photos should be kept. When in the world, who did what, how did these things be described in it. Praise every Indian's valor, effort, sacrifice, sacrifice, devotion to Mother India. May be his biographies, which contributed to the liberation of India while abroad.

And I would also like that the Quiz should also have a separate chapter on the contribution of such Indian community worldwide in the Quiz which will be prepared for the Quiz Competition. Five hundred, seven hundred, thousand, should be the questions which should become a good lake of knowledge for the curious people about the Indians spread all over the world. All such steps will strengthen our bond, inspire generations to come.

You have all met today in such a large number. Due to Corona, it has not been possible to meet in Rubaru, but every citizen of India always wants that you all be healthy, all of you stay safe, keep illuminating your name and country.

With this wish, I once again express my heartfelt gratitude to the President of Suriname. He who has inspired all of us, is associated with us, he is truly one of those great men who made India proud. I also thank him very much. And with this wish, thank you very much!

