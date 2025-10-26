After chai, PM Modi adds coffee to his charcha: Koraput brew in Mann ki Baat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is famously associated with tea, turned the spotlight on coffee during the 127th edition of his monthly radio address, ‘Mann Ki Baat’. Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses 127th edition of "Mann ki Baat" (PTI)

“You all know my connection with tea, But today, I thought why not talk about coffee in ‘Mann Ki Baat’,” the Prime Minister said. He then went on to highlight the growing global popularity of Indian coffee and gave a special mention to Odisha’s Koraput region.

Modi recalled last year's edition of the radio programme where he talked about Araku coffee of Andhra Pradesh.

“Some time ago, many people from Odisha also shared their feelings with me about Koraput coffee. They wrote letters to me, requesting that Koraput coffee be discussed in ‘Mann Ki Baat’ as well,” the Modi said.

‘Koraput coffee is simply amazing’ He termed the taste of Koraput coffee as “simply amazing".

Beyond the flavour, he noted, coffee cultivation is bringing tangible benefits to local communities.

He highlighted the passion of certain growers in Koraput, who left well-paying corporate jobs to pursue coffee farming. “Such is their love for coffee that they left those jobs and are now working successfully in this field,” he added.